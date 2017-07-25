Mike Clevinger making Cleveland Indians look like thieves for Vinnie Pestano trade

"Hey, my husband used to play for the Indians for a long time," one said to the other.

"Who's your husband?" asked Mike Clevinger's girlfriend, Monica.

"Vinnie Pestano."

"Funny story..." Monica started.

The other woman was Pestano's wife-to-be, Andria. (They got married in December; Jason Kipnis was a groomsman.) The Indians and Angels swapped Clevinger and Pestano in August 2014.

Clevinger has emerged as a force in the Indians rotation this season. Pestano made a few appearances for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League.

Yes, that's a victory for the Indians in the trade department. Though Pestano previously enjoyed a handful of productive seasons with the Tribe -- he was a dependable, dominant late-inning reliever in 2011-12 -- his career has fizzled since the exchange. He relocated from the Angels to the Yankees' organization in 2016.

Clevinger earned his first career major-league win last August against the Angels, the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He'll oppose his old club again on Tuesday, when the Indians and Angels open a three-game series at Progressive Field. The start will carry some extra weight.

"I feel like it always will," Clevinger told cleveland.com. "It's where I started."

Clevinger pitched for the Class A Inland Empire 66ers in 2014, his first full season following Tommy John surgery. His pitching coach, Matt Wise, knew some Cubs scouts, who kept showing up at Clevinger's summer starts.

The Cubs and Angels didn't do any business, though, and the non-waiver trade deadline passed. Clevinger thought he was in the clear.

A week later, the Indians and Angels completed their swap. Clevinger was so stunned he said the news "didn't take."

Like many young players, he figured he'd spend his entire career with the Angels.

"You're like, 'They love me. They care about me,'" Clevinger said. "You [take it personally] when it's really just more of a business decision."

Clevinger maintains ties with a few players in the Angels' organization. He has a close bond with rookie reliever Keynan Middleton. They share the same agent.

The Angels -- any team, really -- could use a starting pitcher like Clevinger. Los Angeles' rotation has totaled 3.2 WAR this season, 25th among the league's 30 teams.

Clevinger has staked claim to a spot in the Tribe's rotation, thanks to a 2.73 ERA and .180 opponent average this season. Over his last six starts, he has posted a 1.36 ERA while holding the opposition to a .161/.277/.259 slash line.

"It's really exciting," Terry Francona said after Clevinger's last start, in which he limited the Giants to one unearned run over six frames. "He and [pitching coach] Mickey [Callaway] have been working really hard at attacking the zone. He's doing it more and you're seeing the results."

