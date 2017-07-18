So this one, and likely the remaining ones until football, will be quite random, but I am still on a mission to find the most interesting numbers out there. This week, we are going all over the place from professional sports to high school sports in our area. Again, if you have a cool number either from an event you watched or from the history of your favorite high school sports team, shoot me an email!

Here we go. Get ready for the most random Go Figure! you have ever read.

7

Number of boys’ basketball coaches who have won more than 200 games at a single school in the Huron County. Willard Bob Haas owns the most wins in the history of Huron County schools with 441. St. Paul coach Mike Smith sits in second with 351 and that is still an active number. Plymouth coach Brad Turson walked away with 245 during his time with the Big Red while South Central’s Pat Durham won 241 leading the Trojans. Chris Sheldon has 232 wins leading Western Reserve and Steve Gray has 227 wins at Norwalk alone. Both of those are still active. Finally, Grant Walls won 219 games leading the Truckers rounding out the area coaches with 200 or more wins at a single school in Huron County history.

2199

Points scored by Willard’s Jimmy Langhurst who is the top scorer in Huron County boys’ basketball history. Langhurst played from 2002-06 and scored 807 points during his senior season when the Flashes made it to the regional final losing to Akron St. Vincent, St. Mary.

166

Record for most Firelands Conference football wins in history. That mark belongs to Steve Ringholz of Monroeville who coached from 1978-2009. St. Paul coach John Livengood sits in second with 157 FC wins and is still actively coaching. No other coach in FC history has more than 80 conference wins.

243

The number of Firelands Conference wins for Monroeville and St. Paul each from 1961-2016. The two teams are tied atop the history standings for most wins in the history of the conference at 243 a piece making it one of the most intriguing rivalries to watch for years to come.

6

Number of schools who own a better than .500 record in the history of Firelands Conference football. St. Paul is 243-101, Monroeville is 243-140 and Crestview is 141-102. Three other teams who are no longer in the FC also hold winning records. Black River was 103-100, Edison was 98-25 and Perkins was 7-1.

5

Number of first team All-Firelands Conference volleyball players from St. Paul during the 2016 season. Halle Schoen, Meghan Hedrick, Ashley Painley, Rachel Bleile and Kaeleigh Stang all earned first team All-FC.

3

Number of South Central Lady Trojans who earned first team All-FC in volleyball during the 2016 season. Lexie Adams, Summer Sweeting and Sarah Oney all earned the honors. Only one spot on the first team All-FC list did not belong to a South Central or St. Paul player and that was Natalie Restille of Crestview.

75

The lowest round score during the 2016 Firelands Conference boys’ golf tournament. That score was shot by Ben Crawshaw of New London. St. Paul’s Jimmy Adelman shot the second best score with a 78.

16:38.62

The top time of the Firelands Conference boys’ cross county race. That time was tallied by Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt.

19:38.39

The top time of the Firelands Conference girls’ cross country race. That time was tallied by St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell who was a freshman and has set herself up to possibly be a 4-time FC individual champ over the next three years.

3

Number of schools who are charter members of the Firelands Conference. Monroeville, South Central and Western Reserve all joined the FC at it conception in 1960 and have remained part of the conference for 57 years and counting. The original schools were Berlin Heights, Greenwich, Milan, Monroeville, North Fairfield, Sandusky Perkins, and Western Reserve. Greenwich and North Fairfield consolidated into South Central giving the school charter member rights.

If you have an interesting number you would like to share, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!