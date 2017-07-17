On the prowl: Can the Cleveland Indians do a deal before the July 31 deadline?

One more thing is clear, they're on the prowl.

Chris Antonetti, Indians president of baseball operations, likes the depth behind the team's big-league rotation, but who among Ryan Merritt, Shawn Morimando and Adam Plutko is a proven big-league starter? If the rotation develops problems in the second half beyond Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, would they have to make a deal?

The concern about adding a bat is the fact that right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and second baseman Jason Kipnis, injured just before the All-Star break, should be back sometime in August.

The outfield has a lot of moving parts this season, but with the return of Michael Brantley and the emergence of rookie Bradley Zimmer in center, most of the questions are in right field. When Chisenhall and Austin Jackson -- who have played well when healthy -- return, there's not a lot of room to add another outfielder.

"I think we're in a little bit of a peculiar spot," said manager Terry Francona. "Two of our better players (Kipnis and Chisenhall) are hurt, but we know they're coming back. Do you miss them? Yeah. But it's not like even if you could go get an everyday guy, then what do you do?

"It's a little bit of a unique spot. It happens to other teams, too. I think that's probably why I've always felt like the team you have, it's our responsibility to get them to play as good as they can. I never was comfortable saying, 'We need this or we need that.' I think that's a direct reflection that somebody in that room isn't what you want."

No argument there, and there's no argument that the Indians could use an offensive upgrade at catcher. But here's a fact: Buster Posey isn't walking through the front door of Progressive Field to don an Tribe uniform. Right now the front office seems content to go with the defensive minded due of Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez.

First baseman Carlos Santana has been a disappointment. But he's in his walk year and what would they get for him? Their best bet is to hope he gets hot to better position himself for free agency.

Catching prospect Francisco Mejia is probably the Tribe's magic bullet. If they feel they need a premium big-league starter or position player, he would help them get it. There would be some hesitancy on the front office to move him, but they were more than willing to do it last year and that's he was in the middle of a 50-game hitting streak.

Finally: The Indians entered Saturday night's game with a 16-5 record against the AL West this year. They have outscored the opposition in those games, 116-76.

