Monroeville Black wins Senior Division title

7/13/17

Bantam Division

American Legion 11, Monroeville Gold 10

American Legion: Cameron Evans two singles, Anthony Hall three singles, Landon Johnson three singles, Thomas Pertner two singles, Ian Preston three singles, Levi Rospert four singles, Caiden Schmidt two singles, Adam Slate one single.

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes one single, Veto Blair two singles, Joey Capagna three singles, Caleb Dixon two singles, Kiptyn Kamann two singles, Landon Kennebeck two singles, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler two singles, Ethan Smiley two singles, one double, RJ Smithson onw single, Layne Neuberger two singles.

Monroeville Black 17, Elks Lodge 730 6

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard three singles, Grant Crawford three singles, Alex Dowell three singles, Jaxson Hedrick three singles, one double, Isaac Krueger three singles, one double, Carter Roeder one single, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman two singles, Andrew Welfle two singles.

Elks Lodge: Mason Barman one single, Dominic Blaisdell two singles, Vincent Caizzo one single, Brandon Carty one single, Jackson Hartman one double, Lincoln Snyder two singles, Caleb Thompson one single.

Colt Division

Chase Appraisal 6, Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 4

Chase Appraisal: Adam Roth one single, Ricky Wallace one single.

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Ethan Bogard two singles, Jacob Gilbert two singles, one double, Carter Harp one double, Brock Houck one single, Kellen McDonnell one double.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 12, Don Tester Ford 5

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: No Highlights

Don Tester Ford: Lydia Rospert one single.

Junior Division

Battles Insurance 12, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 0

Battles Insurance: Tristan Beatty one single, Dalton Chapin one single, one double, Caden Deleon one double, Nathan Kessler two singles, Derick Phillips one single, Ryan Preston one double, Chase Rospert one single, Jack Wasiniak two singles, one home run.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Wyatt Fox one single, Austin Gardner one single, Nicholas Lukac one single.

Senior Division

Schild’s IGA Marketplace 14, VFW Post 2743 2

Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Camden Caizzo one single, Andrew Epperly one single, Lance Matlack two singles, Aidan Smith one double, Jude Sweet two singles.

VFW Post 2743: Ryan Hedrick one single, Christopher Mohr one single, Chaz Smith one single.

7/14/17

Bantam Division

Lions Club 17, Western Reserve Team 2 16

Lions Club: Xander Gfell-King three singles, Kade Houck three singles, Adyson Lepley two singles, Alakai Mack three singles, one double, Amaree Mack three singles, Brady Singer four singles, one double, Izaac Snyder four singles, one double, Hunter Springer four singles.

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker two singles, Lake Berger five singles, Connor Duensing two singles, Grant Fannin three singles, Parker Lewis four singles, Landen Oates three singles, one double, Dawson Parrott one double, Cooper Roe four singles, one double.

Eagles Club 16, Key Bank 1

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer one single, Preston Bleile one single, Casey Fries three singles, Landon Fries three doubles, Weston Gfell two singles, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton two singles, one double, Jack Pittenger one singe, Leona Priest one single, Leeland Ramsey two singles, Braydan Weinert two singles, one double.

Colt Division

Lake Erie Construction 7, Norwalk Concrete 3

Lake Erie Construction: Jacob Collins three singles, Elliot Gahring two singles, Emerson Gahring two singles, Kaden Goosetree two singles, Nicholas Helton three singles, Luke Metcalf three singles, Grady Naseman two singles, Jack Stieber two singles, one double, Isaak White one single.

Norwalk Concrete: Jacob Burger two singles, Devyn Emmons two singles, Carson Gede one single, Chase Herf two singles.

Monroeville Black 8, Oglesby Construction 2

Monroeville Black: Samuel Clinker one single, Grady Lasch one double, Alec Schafer one double, Bryson Wittmer one double.

Oglesby Construction: Brady Fritz one singles, Isaiah Wells one single.

Junior Division

Fraternal Order of Police 6, PNC Bank 3

Fraternal Order of Police: Ben Burger two singles, Christian Hale one single, Noah Kluding one double, one triple, Christian Lewis one home run, Lupe Zamano one double.

PNC Bank: Jayden Hipp one singles, Logan Risner two singles, Gavin Ross one double, Aiden Stang one single, Ashton Stang two singles.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 18, JDB Home Improvement 7

Monroeville Black: Justin Case two singles, Gavin Hauler one single, Mason Hiser one singles, three double, Gunner Howell one double, Merritt Key one single, Isaiah Scheid one double, Trevor Schaffer two singles.

JDB Home Improvement: Andrew Bundschuh one singles, Griffin Gross one singles, Dylan Popke one singles, Xavier Sanabria one single, Austin Sansom one single.

7/15/17

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 9, Chase Appraisal 6

Monroeville Gold: Braden Barman one singles, Anderson Evans one single, one double, Landin Hershiser one single, one double, Kyle Jarrett one single, Maverick Myers one singles, Ericson Pisano one single, Ethan Pomerich one single, Landon Roeder two singles.

Chase Appraisal: Kaleb Ellis one single, Ethan Hessemer one single, Brock Kuhl two singles, Adam Roth one single, Andy Strecker one single, James Wallace one double.

Monroeville Black 5, Norwalk Teachers’ Association 2

Monroeville Black: Colt Clark one double, Grady Lasch two singles, Bryson Wittmer one single.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: No Highlights.

Don Tester Ford 8, Oglesby Construction 2

Don Tester Ford: Tyler Baxter one double, one home run, Tristan Nickoli one single, Lydia Rospert one single, Evan Wangler one single, one home run.

Oglesby Construction: Brady Fritz one single.

Lake Erie Construction 2, Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 0

Lake Eric Construction: Nicholas Helton one single, Luke Metcalf one single, Grady Naseman one single, Jack Stieber one single.

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Gage Scheid one single.

Junior Division

Miller’s Super Valu 12, Battles Insurance 5

Miller’s Super Valu: Carter Binkley two singles, Caleb Gilbert one single, one double, one triple, Tanner Harp one single, Isaac Kieffer one double, Xavier Petersen one single, one triple, Eian Reineck one single.

Senior Division

Schild’s IGA Marketplace 9, Stine Dental 3

Schild’s IGA: Spencer Myers one double, Aidan Smith one single, Jude Sweet one single.

Stine Dental: Daison Gough one single, Brendan Hipp one single, Tim Meade one double, Cameron Smith two singles.

Senior Division Championship Game

Monroeville Black 6, Schild’s IGA Marketplace 5

Monroeville Black: Merritt Key one single, Isaac Roeder one single, William Steward one single.

Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Camden Caizzo two singles, Evan Gaston two singles, Gavin Starcher one single, one double.