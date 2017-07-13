Lefty Grove Results

Season’s Final Standings

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 9-1; Lions Club 8-2; Western Reserve Team 1 6-3; American Legion Post 41 6-3; Monroeville Gold 6-4; Monroeville Black 6-4; Western Reserve Team 2 4-5; Knights of Columbus 4-6; Key Bank 2-7; IOOF 2-8; Elks Lodge 0-10.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 8-1; Monroeville Gold 7-2; Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 6-1; Norwalk Teachers’ Association 5-3; Chase Appraisal 3-5; Don Tester Ford 3-5; Lake Erie Construction 2-5; Norwalk Concrete 1-7; Oglesby Construction 1-7.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 8-2; Monroeville Black 8-3; Civista Banking 6-4; Battles Insurance 4-4; Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 3-6; Fraternal Order of Police 3-7; Miller’s Super Valu 2-8.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 8-0; Stine Dental, LLC 5-2; Schild’s Marketplace 5-3; Kenliee Lanes 3-4; VFW Post 2743 1-7; JDB Home Improvement 1-7.

Lefty Grove Tournament

7-12-17

Bantam Division

Key Bank 14, Knights of Columbus 2

Key Bank: Quentin Brooks one single, Elijah Cring three singles, Adam Dowdell one single, one double, Isaac Kalizewski two singles, two doubles, Gunner Kluding four singles, Brody McFadden one single, Logan Moffit three singles, Beau Riley three singles, Zachary Roth three singles, one double.

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores one single, Canyon Craig two singles, Emanual Marett one single, Alex March two singles, Avery Reitzel one single, Evan Wadsworth one single, Kaedyn Warner one single.

Western Reserve Team 2 12, IOOF 11

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker three singles, Lake Berger three singles, Connor Duensing four single, Grant Fannin three singles, Same Koler one single, one double, Parker LEwis three singles, Noah Loper two singles, one double, Landen Oates three singles, one double, Eli Ommert three single, Maya Ommert three singles, Dawson Parrott one single, Cooper Roe two singles, one double.

IOOF: Noah Burger three singles, Tyson Corbin three singles, one double, Dakota Goostree one single, Raphael Gross three singles, one triple, Krosby Hartman two singles, Brayden Hockenberry three singles, Zander Shober three singles, Treyton Shullick four singles.

Colt Division

Oglesby Construction 6, Norwalk Concrete 0

Oglesby Construction: Brady Fritz one single, one double, Thomas Vanderpool one double, Isaiah Wells four singles.

Norwalk Concrete: Carson Gede one single, Parker Lloyd two singles, Nolan Ryan one single, Brandt Weaver one single.

Monroeville Gold 7, Lake Erie Construction 1

Monroeville Gold: Braden Barman two singles, Evan Benfer two singles, Bode Bores one single, Bryson Dunlap one single, Landin Hershiser one single, Kyle Jarrett one single, one double, Ethan Pomerich one single, Landon Roeder one single.

Lake Erie Construction: Jacob Collins one single, Jack Stieber one single, Isaak White one single.

Junior Divison

Civista Banking 6, PNC Bank 3

Civista Banking: Donoban Bailey one single, Jordan Gede one double, one triple, Alex Herf two singles, Anthony Meyer one single, Alexander Mullins one single, Cory Preston one triple, Isaac Thimke one single.

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jayden Hipp two doubles, Gavin Ross one single.

Senior Division

JDB Home Improvement 8, Kenilee Lanes 3

JDB Home Improvement: Owen Austin one single, Andrew Bundschuh three singles, Layton Hauler two singles, Nicholas Moore one double, Dylan Popke two singles.

Kenilee Lanes: Kelton Chapin one single, Gerardo Diaz one single, Dalton Steffani one single, Zach Thrash one single, Samuel Tokarsky one double.