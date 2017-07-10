The marathon that is baseball season is just half over and the Cleveland Indians are well represented at the All-Star game, but have a less than impressive record. While the stats may show the Indians are better than they were last year during their World Series run, the record sure doesn’t show it.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, lets recap the first half of the season with this week’s Go Figure!

47-40

The Indians record at the All-Star break. The Indians were 52-36 in 2016, 42-46 in 2015, 47-47 in 2014, 51-44 in 2013, 44-41 in 2012 and 47-42 in 2011. While the record is not as good as last season, the Indians have showed the ability to sustain success over the last seven seasons and have the ability to turn things around in the second half.

17

Number of home runs for Jose Ramirez who is the Tribe’s only All-Star Game starter. He hit a total of 11 homers last season and is on pace for 34 this season. He is making a case as the American League MVP and possibly the face of the franchise as he is just 24 years old.

8

Number of starts for Corey Kluber since returning from the disabled list. In those eight stars, Kluber has a 1.29 earned run average and has held opposing hitters to a .156 batting average while striking out 82 in just 56 inning. He's struck out 123 (5th in AL) in 93 IP. He is making a case for the American League Cy Young Award, but one has to wonder what that slow start will do to his chances.

44

Number of home games it took the Indians to eclipse the 1 million mark for attendance. It took 52 games last season proving that more people are coming to the ballpark especially after a sold out Fourth of July and a sold out game this past Saturday. Those were the first sell-out crowds since Opening Day. 1,045,343 people have walked through the gates at Progressive Field this season.

2.5

Number of game up the Indians are in the AL Central just ahead of Minnesota Twins who are 45-43. The Kansas City Royals are 44-43 and sit three games back while the Detroit Tigers are 39-48 and are eight games back with the Chicago White Sox in the basement with a 38-49 record and in a 9-game hole.

109

Number of hits for Jose Ramirez at the halfway point in the season. He is carrying a .332 batting average with 27 doubles and five triples. He has 48 RBI while scoring 62 runs. He has only struck out 42 times in 328 at bats. People can no longer question why he is an All-Star starter.

.252

Francisco Lindor’s batting average through a half of his 2017 season. It has been no surprise Frankie has struggled so far this season, but people have to realize he is still just 23 years old. He hit .301 last season, but that was his first full year in the league and pitcher were still trying to figure out how to throw to him. He was 22 and he still was a statistical leader on a World Series team. Be patient.

.285

The batting average for Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer who is making a case for an early favorite for Rookie of the Year. He has 25 RBI and five homers in just 49 games played. He is second on the team in stolen bases with nine. He joins Ramirez and Lindor in the 24 and under club.

10-3

The record for starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, He also owns a 3.44 ERA and has struck out 114 batters half way through the season. He is having a Cy Young caliber year and if that becomes a real possibility at the end of the season, I may have to do a lot of research to see who was the last starting pitcher in baseball to win the Cy Young and pitch only from the stretch.

8

Number of runs given up by Andrew Miller this season. The All-Star has pitched 44 1/3 innings giving him a microscopic 1.42 ERA with 67 strikeouts. To put that in perspective, Miller has more strikeouts than Mike Clevenger (66 in 60 innings) and three less than Josh Tomlin (70 in 93 innings) and Miller is a reliever.

If you have an interesting digit about the Cleveland Indians, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in a future edition of Go Figure!