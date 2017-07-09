Cleveland Indians complete first half with 5-3 loss to Tigers under bright lights of Sunday Night Baseball

The lights proved too bright for the Tigers. But the Tigers proved to be too much for the Indians, who dropped a 5-3 decision to Detroit in the final battle of Major League Baseball's first half.

The Indians still took two of three from their American League Central rival, but they couldn't cash in on a Corey Kluber start for the second time in a week. In a duel of All-Star starting pitchers, Michael Fulmer outlasted Kluber, and the Indians' bullpen couldn't keep Detroit down.

Cleveland's best chance came in the bottom of the seventh, when Jose Ramirez yanked a 97-mph fastball into the right-field seats for a two-run homer. The crowd chanted Ramirez's first name as the third baseman rounded the bases and the Indians trimmed the Tigers' advantage to two runs.

After Brandon Guyer singled to bring the tying run to the plate, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler griped to the umpire crew about a bright light in the bathroom of a mid-level suite behind home plate. The game was paused for a few minutes as the umpires and stadium personnel worked to have the light turned off.

When play resumed, Carlos Santana slapped a single to right field. The Indians couldn't capitalize, though. Tigers reliever Shane Greene retired Yan Gomes, Abraham Almonte and Bradley Zimmer to preserve Detroit's lead.

The Indians loaded the bases in the eighth on a trio of walks, but Santana bounced out to third to end the threat.

The Tigers had pulled in front with a three-run sixth. Tribe reliever Nick Goody faced four batters, and three of them reached. He turned the game over to Dan Otero, who entered in an undesirable spot, with the bases loaded and one out. Alex Presley tagged him for a two-run double and Jose Iglesias brought another run home with a towering chopper to first for an infield single. The ball might as well have ricocheted off of the Goodyear Blimp, which hovered above the ballpark all night.

Kluber departed after five innings, having tossed 101 pitches. He only allowed one run on three hits, but he walked three, his most in a start since April 27.

Kluber's string of five consecutive outings with at least 10 strikeouts came to an end, as he tallied eight. Still, in eight starts since he returned from the disabled list, the right-hander has posted a 1.29 ERA, and has held opposing hitters to a .156 batting average and a .203 slugging percentage. He'll spend the next few days at All-Star festivities in Miami as a result.

Fulmer pitched into the seventh inning, as he held the Indians to three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk. Neither Fulmer or Kluber will pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game since they worked on Sunday night. It marked the first ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast in Cleveland since June 14, 2009.

What it means

The Indians enter the All-Star break with a 47-40 record, five games behind last year's pace.

Record at the break, by year:

2016: 52-36

2015: 42-46

2014: 47-47

2013: 51-44

2012: 44-41

2011: 47-42

The Indians and Tigers have split their 12 meetings this season.

Rotating

Tribe starting pitchers have held the opposition to one or zero runs in eight of the team's last 12 games.

Power hour

Ramirez has 17 home runs this season. He had 11 in 152 games last year. Ramirez trails Edwin Encarnacion by one for the team lead in homers.

Injury bug

Lonnie Chisenhall exited the game with a right calf injury. Brandon Guyer replaced Chisenhall in right field in the top of the fourth inning. The injury bug has not been kind to the Indians this weekend. Jason Kipnis suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Saturday's game and subsequently landed on the 10-day disabled list.

Chisenhall has already been sidelined twice this year, once with a sprained shoulder and once with a concussion.

Good glove

Erik Gonzalez started at second base in place of Kipnis. He made an impressive sliding stop in the first cut of the outfield grass near second base with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. He threw to first to retire Justin Upton and keep the Indians within three runs.

They came, they saw

An announced crowd of 24,915 watched the game at Progressive Field. The Indians rank 26th in the league in average home crowd size.

What's next

The Indians will open the second half of the season with a weeklong trip to the Bay Area for series against the Athletics and Giants. First, five players and the coaching staff will partake in the All-Star Game festivities in Miami. Manager Terry Francona is expected to rejoin the club in Oakland on Thursday, when the team holds an optional workout.

Carlos Carrasco, Kluber and Trevor Bauer, in that order, are scheduled to pitch the Tribe's three games against the Athletics.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.