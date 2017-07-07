Lefty Grove Results

Bantam Division

Lions Club 7-0; Eagles Club 7-1; American Legion Post #41 6-3-1; Monroeville Black 5-4; Monroeville Gold 4-3; Western Reserve #1 4-3-1; Knights of Columbus 4-4; Western Reserve #2 3-5-1; IOOF 2-6; Key Bank 0-6-1; Elks Lodge 730 0-7.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 6-1; Monroeville Black 6-1; Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 5-1-1; Norwalk Teachers’ Association 4-3; Don Tester Ford 3-3; Chase Appraisal 2-5; Lake Erie Cnstruction 2-5-1; Oblesby Construction 1-5; Norwalk Concrete 1-6.

Junior Division

Monoreville Black 7-2; PNC Bank 7-2; Battles Insurance 4-2; Civista Banking 4-3; Stein, Olsen and Stank CPA’s 3-6; Fraternal Order of Police 3-6; Miller’s Super Valu 1-8.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 7-0; Stine Dental 4-2; Schild’s IGA Marketplace 4-3; Kenliee Lanes 2-3; JDB Home Improvement 1-4; VFW Post 2743 0-6.

7-3-17

Bantam Division

Key Bank 9, Knights of Columbus 7

Key Bank: Quentin Brooks one single, Elijah Bring two singles, Adam Dowdell two singles, Josan Grimes one single, Isaac Kalizewski three singles, Gunner Kluding two singles, Brody McFadden two singles, one double, one triple, Logan Moffit two singles, one double, Zachary Roth one single.

Knights of Columbus: Mazwell Bores three singles, one double, Canyon Craig two singles, Joseph Gede two singles, one double, Emanual Marett two singles, Kaedyn Warner three singles, Diesel Wilhelm two singles, one double, Brooklyn Younce two singles.

Western Reserve Team 1 5, Monroeville Gold 4

Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp one single. Cohen Dawson three singles, Dominic Edwards two singles, one double, Kaden Kinney one single, Austin Kolb two singles, Lucas Summerfield three singles, Cailyn Tusing three singles, Landyn Wiegel three singles.

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes one single, Veto Blair four singles, Joey Campagna two singles, Caleb Dixon one single, Hayden Long twos ingles, Carter Missler three singles, Ethan Smiley four singles, RJ Smithson one single, Layne Neuberger two singles.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 4, Oglesby Construction 2

Monroeville Gold: Evan Benfer one double, Sean Fredrick one single, Landon Roeder one single.

Oglesby Construction: Brock Clark one double, Brady Fritz one singles, Thomas Vanderpool one single, Isaiah Wells one single.

Junior Division

Miller’s Super Valu 6, Battles Insurance 4

Miller’s Super Valu: Carter Binkley one single, Caleb Gilbert one double, Tanner Harp one double, Timothy Wallace two triples.

Battles Insurance: Tristan Beatty one single, Dalton Chapin two singles, one double, Caden Deleon one single, Rayn Preston one single, Chase Rospert one double, Bradley Vogt one single.

Senior Division

VFW Post 2743 7, JDB Home Improvement 0

No Highlights

7-5-17

Bantam Division

Monroeville Gold 4, Lions Club 3

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes one single, Veto Blair twos ingles, Joey Campagna two singles, Cooper Cleary one double, Caleb Dixon two singles, Kiptyn Kamann two singles, Landon Kennebeck two singles, Hayden Long two singles, Carter Missler one single, Ethan Smiley one singles, one double, Layne Neuberger three singles.

Western Reserve Team 1 20, Knights of Columbus 1

Western Reserve Team 1: Cohen Dawson three singles, Michaiah Drennen two singles, Austin Kolb five singles, Mason Jarrett one singles, one double, Lucas Summerfield four singles, one double, Cailyn Tusing three singles, Landyn Wiegel four singles, one double.

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores two singles, Kadden Gede one single, Joseph Goebel two singles, Emanual Marett one single, Kaedyn Warner one double, Diesel Wilhelm four singles, one double Brooklyn Younce three singles.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 16, Norwalk Concrete 0

Monroeville Black: Derek Ackerman two singles, Colt Clark one single, one double, Samuel Clinker two singles, Grady Lasch one single, Brody McGee one single, Thomas Platte one single, Lincoln Schaffer-Paul one single.

Norwalk Concrete: Parker Lloyd one single, Cole Stieber one single.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 14, Civista Banking 12

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jared Hipp one double, Jayden Hipp two doubles, one triple, Zach Jenkins two singles, Tyson Reineck one single, Gavin Ross one single, one home run (Grand Slam)

Civista Banking: Peyton Gatzemeyer one single, Jordan Gede two singles, one double, one home run, Alex Herf one single, one double, Anthony Meyer three singles, Cory Preston one single, Jaycob Stanley two singles, Austin Ware one single, Wesley Whitman one single.

Senior Division

Stine Dental 6, Kenilee Lanes 5

Stine Dental: Joseph Dendinger one single, Daison Gough one single, one double, Tim Meade one single, Cameron Smith one single, Zachary Stine one single.

Kenilee Lanes: Griffin Peiples one single, Samuel Tokarsky one single, Ethan Blair two singles, one double.