Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure, will not manage All-Star Game

Francona underwent a cardiac ablation to correct an irregular heartbeat. He is expected to rejoin the club after the All-Star break. Indians bench coach Brad Mills, who has been filling in for Francona, will manage the American League team.

Francona is expected to be discharged in the next day or two, according to a team statement.

Francona, 58, ventured to the hospital on Tuesday to undergo further examination and determine what had forced him from several Indians games during the last month. He had been occasionally experiencing a rapid heart rate and lightheadedness.

Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, said earlier this week that the doctors had ruled out any serious malady. Antonetti said Wednesday he anticipated Francona would miss at least a few more days, but he added that the two had not discussed the possibility of a leave of absence.

"Baseball doesn't really matter," outfielder Brandon Guyer said Thursday afternoon. "We want him to get healthy and get back here whenever he can."

Francona earned the right to manage the AL squad in next week's All-Star Game in Miami when the Indians reached the World Series last season.

The Indians' coaching staff and five players are scheduled to fly south following the club's game Sunday night against Detroit. They will return to Cleveland after the annual exhibition and then head to the west coast next Thursday for a weeklong road swing through San Francisco and Oakland. Francona is expected to rejoin the club in the Bay Area.

Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff visited Francona in the hospital on Wednesday. Afterward, Antonetti said doctors maintained that Francona had avoided any major health issue, but "it's just at this point narrowing down what is the specific thing causing the symptoms and how do they correct that?"

Doctors had been monitoring Francona's heart rate with a button that the manager could press any time he felt it picking up.

"All of the doctors are very confident they will be able to do that and figure that out in the near term."

Francona left the Indians' dugout during the team's game against the Dodgers at Progressive Field on June 13. He underwent testing at Cleveland Clinic and Antonetti drove him back to his downtown apartment in the middle of the night. Francona returned the next evening to his brown leather seat at the end of the dugout.

Less than two weeks later, Francona experienced the same symptoms, which required another trek to the hospital. Antonetti forced him to take a day to rest after that occurrence. Francona also missed a game in Washington, D.C., last August after he experienced chest pains.

"As a friend, you're always concerned," Antonetti said last week. "Especially someone like Tito, who has an exceedingly high pain tolerance -- for him to leave a game raises a flag."

Francona managed the team in Detroit over the weekend, and Antonetti said his admission to the hospital on Tuesday did not come on the heels of another episode.

"There's no doubt everybody's thinking about it," said bench coach Brad Mills, who has filled in for Francona. "But at the same time, they're professionals and they know how to go about their work."

Francona had his right hip replaced a few days after the end of the World Series last fall.

"I've had both knees [replaced] and now my right hip," Francona said in November. "If I get my left hip done, I'll be fully bionic."

