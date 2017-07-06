Going Deep | Do the Cleveland Indians cower in front of big crowds at Progressive Field?

To have your question or comment covered (or, at least, to have it read), send an email to zmeisel@cleveland.com. Include your first name and city.

What is the Indians' record in front of sellout crowds or crowds of 30,000-plus the past few seasons?

-- Dan, South Euclid

Cleveland fans seem to crave attendance talk, whether it revolves around the lack of bodies in seats at the ballpark or around the Indians' supposed inability to perform in front of a noticeable audience.

The team boasts healthy TV ratings; does that not add pressure? Or is it the actual presence of human beings in the forest green seats that spooks the Tribe hitters?

Or, is it simply a misguided narrative?

The Indians own a 2-5 record this season in front of home crowds of at least 30,000. But why should 30,000 be the arbitrary cutoff point?

The Indians own a 2-8 record this season in front of home crowds of at least 28,000. They also own a 6-8 record this season in front of home crowds of less than 20,000.

Here's a thought: The Indians have performed rather poorly at Progressive Field in 2017, regardless of crowd size.

The Indians would need a 35-5 finish at Progressive Field over the next few months to match their home record from last year. They went 53-28 at home in 2016. This year, they have amassed an 18-23 mark.

So, what's a fair cutoff point? Can the players tell the difference between a crowd of 27,000 and a crowd of 24,000? And does that influence whether they deliver an RBI single? (No.)

(Note: The shaky starting rotation, which has plagued the Indians all season, has actually performed pretty well in these well-attended games.)

The Indians only drew 18,765 to the ballpark on Wednesday, so the crowd size couldn't serve as the reason why they collected only two run-scoring hits in 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Indians went 7-4 last season when they played before a crowd of 30,000 or more at Progressive Field, and 15-6 in front of crowds of 25,000 or more.

Do we discount the Indians' October performance and their 5-0 postseason start at home because of their 0-3 finish?

Really, it's a product of how the Indians have played at home, period. (Read: poorly.) And how they have played at home is a product of how they have played all season, period. No word paints a more accurate portrait of the 2017 campaign than "inconsistency."

The pendulum keeps swinging viciously back and forth. There's no steadiness. It's a few impressive, reassuring wins followed by a couple of head-scratching losses. Rinse, repeat.

"Maybe some guys possibly could be putting a little pressure on themselves," said bench coach Brad Mills, "or they want to be the one to break out of it and start getting those hits with runners in scoring position. And so they kind of expand the zone. I think we saw that a little bit [Wednesday], expanding the zone a little bit. When there weren't runners in scoring position, the guys didn't feel that necessarily."

Should Tribe fans abstain from purchasing tickets? No player wants to take the field in front of an abandoned ballpark. Chris Perez wasn't on an island with that take.

Large crowds spur the spread of adrenaline. They validate the purpose of competition.

The Indians are certainly feeling the pressure, but it likely stems from the herky-jerky cadence of this season, not from the number of bodies that pass through the turnstiles.

If the Indians keep this up and back into another American League Central crown, at least they won't have to worry about home-field advantage.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.