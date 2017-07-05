What changes would I make to prep sports? Don't tempt me

I have yet to get a single email with questions from anyone else, so I will keep going as long as I have questions from him. At least I know one person is reading the sports pages every day. Big shout out to Eric and his help with this. It has been one of the most fun weekly pieces I have done in my time here. I love to get to know my readers and I would love for you guys to get to know me. So please, feel free to shoot me some questions to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com before Eric’s head gets to big or we have to start paying him.

Lets get to it. Here are the best questions of the week.

What are your feelings on the “new” SBC and it’s prospects for long term success?

Just like any “new” thing, there are going to be areas that need improvement from year to year. I am sure the beginning of the Norther Ohio League was rough. It will be a tough task to handle a conference of this magnitude. There are just so many teams from so many different areas. I still get a headache trying to remember all of the different sub-conferences among the Sandusky Bay Conference.

Also, in all sports I am sure, there are going to contests played between the different levels of the conference. Norwalk and Willard kick off the 2017 high school football season on a Thursday night. Both schools are SBC members, but they do not belong to the same division. What should I call that? Is it an SBC game? It doesn’t count against their conference records so is it a conference game? It will be interesting and I am excited to see how it all works out. I am also glad to see Norwalk, Willard and Edison all in the same conference. It was tough to get all of the schools equal coverage and now that these schools may play each other more often, it will be nice to cover those games where I can kill two birds with one stone.

As far as long term success, I could honestly see the three different divisions becoming their own conference with their own names. But we will have to wait and see. The SBC is not a super conference and it works in college athletics with the Big Ten, who says it cannot work in high school.

What rule changes would you implement in the various HS sports that you cover?

This is a great question because I have a lot of opinions on the various rules that may never get heard, but I still have them. For baseball, I do think the OHSAA is on the right track as far as protecting pitchers from over-use arm injuries. A pitch count is the best way right now to limit those injuries. When I played, we had the 10 innings in three days rule and it did not matter how many pitches you threw. I was a pitcher and man there were days when I couldn’t life my arm because it was so worn out, but I could still go three more innings. I do like the idea of lengthening the season for these small schools with low numbers. I know a lot of people hate it, but I think it will help small schools be competitive.

I would also love to see high school baseball go to wood bats. I wrote a research story on this subject my first year in the business and I found out that wood has the same amount of pop as these new BBCOR bats. Wood bats are a lot cheaper, but they do break. But, schools could probably get a deal for 10 very nice wood bats for the price of one BBCOR bat. I just like the idea. Why go with these composite bats that are basically the same as wood? Play the game as it was meant to be played. Call me old school, but I like the idea.

For basketball, I do and I don’t like the idea of a shot clock. Yes it would speed up the game, but is it really that necessary? Are people really not coming to games because there is no shot clock? If that is why they do not come to games, they should come anyway. Yeah the shot clock does prepare kids more for college, but is that the purpose of high school sports? Not in my mind. I just think it would be cool to have a shot clock and add another dimension to the game. But I do not think it is needed.

I am fine with volleyball and football how it is. I do like the running clock in football. It makes a blowout go a bit faster which is better for all involved. The running sports seem to be flawless and softball seems to be doing just fine how it is.

One rule I would love to see is a graduation requirement stating all must participate in a sport or club activity. But that is another column for another day.

Your view on the HS transfer rules and how kids are getting around them?

The old saying goes, if there is a will, there is a way. If someone wants to get around a transfer rule bad enough, they will find a way and it is sad. The days of having pride in where you came from and pride in your school is slowly becoming obsolete because parents believe their kids are superstars and they need to go to this school or that school to get noticed. Wrong. If you are THAT good, you will get noticed anywhere. I hate that kids transfer schools, nothing ruins high school sports more.

Best sports follows on Twitter and why?

You mean besides me? Just kidding! I love this questions because I get just about all of my leads and sporting news from Twitter and it is in real time. The Indians twitter is by far the best of any professional sports organization out there. The Indians social media in general is the greatest. They do a lot to keep fans involved and they provide news like crazy. They are the first I would follow.

Adrian Woknarowski is a great follow for all NBA news. He was recently hired by ESPN (weird since they just let go hundreds of people) and he has all of the NBA news you need. Adam Schefter is also the best NFL guy of course. For MLB, I like to follow Buster Olney just because he has the best job in the world.

For high school and our area, a lot of the different schools and coaches have their own twitter handles. Joe Bedingfield who was just hired at Willard is a great follow because he posts pictures of his athletes putting in work that no one else would see. Chris Sheldon does it too. It is just awesome to see what no one usually sees.

Also, the student sections from the different schools have their own twitter handles where they will post news or theme nights. If I see a cool theme night, I usually try to get a photographer there to get a cool picture of the student section. Western Reserve had one of the best ones this year and South Central was very active on theirs. Great, great stuff.

If money were not an option, which pro/college sports facilities would you want to visit and why?

My wife and I are on a mission to visit every major league stadium. While we slacked this year, in years past, we have gone to about six so we need to pick it up. If money were not an option, I would like to finish that list. Also, I did a story on a guy years ago when I was a freelance writer about his mission to go to every minor league park. He had 300 and counting last time I talked with him so that would be cool to do too.

I would love to catch a Miami Hurricanes home game. They have always been my favorite team since I was young. I saw them play in Cincinnati and that was a dream come true, but I would love to catch a game in Miami.

But honestly, I think Cleveland has some of the best facilities in the country. It will always be the Jake to me for obvious reasons, The Q is nice, but basketball arena are a dime a dozen. First Energy Stadium is awesome too even if it should be named the Factory of Sadness.

I have been to Wrigley Field and that was one of my favorites because of the history and the surrounding area was very cool. I would like to visit Fenway Park for the same reasons. The history there is unmatched. But give me The Jake any day.

Send your inbox questions to jakefurr@norwalkrelfector.com and you could see them answered next week!