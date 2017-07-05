Lefty Grove results

Monroeville Gold 4, Knights of Columbus 1: Monroeville Gold: Joey Campagna one single, Cooper Cleary two singles and one double, Landon Kennebeck two singles, Hayden Long one single, Ethan Smiley two singles and one double, Layne Neuberger three singles. Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores three singles, Canyon Craig two singles, Emanual Marett two singles, Kaedyn Warner one single.

American Legion 15, Key Bank 5: American Legion: Nolan Jones two singles, Cade Evans one singles, Cameron Evans three singles and one home run, Anthony Hall three singles, Andrew Mitchell one single, Ian Preston three singles, Levi Rospert two singles and one double, Caiden Schmidt three singles, Adam Slate two singles, Allsion Talbot two singles. Key Bank: Quentin Brooks three singles, Elijah Cring three singles, Adam Dowdell one single, Josan Grimes one single, Easton Harp one single, Brody McFadden two singles, Logan Moffit three singles, Beau Riley one single, Zachary Roth two singles.

Colt Division

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 11, Chase Appraisal 6: Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Lincoln Bolton two singles, Reagan Mooney one single, Colin Oney one single, Owen Patchen one double, Nathaniel Sandor one single, Daniel Schenk one single, Spencer Smith one single, Braylon Tovo two singles. Chase Appraisal: Evan Epperley one single, Brock Kuhl two singles, Andy Strecker two singles, James Wallace two singles, Ricky Wallace one single.

Don Tester Ford 9, Lake Erie Construction 8: Don Tester Ford: Tyler Baxter one triple and one home run, Stephan Lukac one single, Evan Minor one single, Lydia Rospert one single, Evan Wangler one single. Lake Erie Construction: Elliot Gahring one single, Luke Metcalf one single and one triple, Noah Sumpter one single and one double.

Junior Division

Civista Banking 2, Monroeville Black 0: Civista Banking: Donovan Bailey one single, Peyton Gatzemeyer one single, Jordan Gede one single, Alex Herf one single, Cory Preston one single, Isaac Thimke one home run, Austin Ware one single. Monroeville Black: Isaac Clingman one single, Cole Kamann one single, Ryan Smith one single, Case Zehnder one single.

Senior Division

Stine Dental, LLC 15, JDB Home Improvement 9: Stine Dental LLC: Daison Gough one single, Brendan Hipp one single, Grant Houck one single, Tim Meade one double, Joshua Pippert two singles, Cameron Smith one single, Zachary Stine one double. JDB Home Improvement: Braxton Friend one double, Dylan Popke one single, Xavier Sanabria two singles, Joey Shinski one single.