Corey Kluber's status for the All-Star Game still up in the air

He might not have a chance to defend his reign, though.

The right-hander, named the American League Player of the Month this week, is scheduled to start for the Indians on Sunday night against the Tigers. It's the league's last game before the All-Star break begins.

In past years, that would have made Kluber ineligible to pitch in the Midsummer Classic. The rule changed, however, and it's now up to the player and his team to strike an agreement on his availability.

Chris Antonetti, the Indians' president of baseball operations, said Tuesday that the team's brass had not yet spoken with Kluber about the topic.

"We need to have that conversation with Corey and see how he feels about it," Antonetti said. "We do need to be mindful that he missed a month with [a] back [injury] and we've asked a lot of him over the course of the time he's been back. We'll talk through that with him and then make a decision from there."

The Indians might not want Kluber, who logged 249 innings between the regular season and playoffs last year, to force the issue.

Kluber returned from the disabled list on June 1, the start of a sterling month on the mound for the 31-year-old. Prior to that, he missed about four weeks with a lower back strain, an issue that first flared up in early April.

Since, he has required additional daily maintenance to keep his back in shape. It hasn't seemed to hamper his ability on the mound, though.

Kluber pitched his way onto the AL All-Star roster with six, dazzling June starts, in which he posted a 1.26 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .396 OPS. Kluber totaled seven walks and 64 strikeouts in his 43 innings.

Kluber had racked up 10 or more strikeouts in five consecutive outings, a franchise record, in a 1-0 loss to the Padres on the Fourth of July.

The Indians placed five All-Stars on the AL roster. Kluber will be joined by Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Andrew Miller and Jose Ramirez, the starter at third base. The club will also send its entire coaching staff to Miami for the annual exhibition. If Kluber is deemed unavailable for the contest, it could open the door for Carlos Carrasco, who stands at 9-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 2.1 WAR this season.

Kluber pitched a scoreless second inning in last year's All-Star Game, a 4-2 AL victory which earned the Indians home-field advantage in the World Series. That stipulation was scrapped in the league's new collective bargaining agreement.

