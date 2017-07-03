And for once, the Cleveland Indians will be well represented. For this week’s Go Figure! I want to take a look at this year’s representatives and what got them there as well as a bit of Indians All-Star Game history. This one should be fun.

Lets get to it. Here is this week’s Go Figure!

5

Number of Cleveland Indians who made it to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. They are: Andrew Miller, Michael Brantley, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber and Jose Ramirez.

1

Number of All-Star starters who wear Cleveland across its chest. Ramirez will start for the American League at third base.

2001

The last time the Indians had an All-Star starter. Juan Gonzalez took the honors of representing the Tribe as a starter when the game was held in Seattle. It is also the first time a player has been voted in by fans since then.

11

Number of games Brantley played in 2016. He was voted in as an All-Star by his peers this season. Pretty impressive comeback.

3

Number of other teams in the MLB who have five players named All-Stars. The Yankees, Astros and Nationals also have five along with the Indians. The 5 players is a league-high.

2004

The last time the Indians had five All-Stars. That year, CC Sabathia, Víctor Martínez, Ronnie Belliard, Matt Lawton and Jake Westbrook all made the squad; none were starters.

24

Years in age of Ramirez who became the youngest Indians All-Star since Sandy Alomar Jr. was an All-Star starter during his rookie season in 1990 and the age of ... you guessed it, 24.

2000

The last time an Indians third baseman made it to the All-Star game. Travis Fryman was the last Indian to make it to the mid-summer classic at the hot corner. Ramirez broke the 17-year drought.

0

Number of innings Ramirez played at third before the 2013 season. He played just 10 innings there in 2013 at the big league level while playing 72 in the minors. In 2014, he played just 10 1/3 innings before playing the position full-time for the first time in 2015.

18

Number of multi-hit games for Ramirez in his last 34 contests. He only has 12 strikeouts during that time.

34,000

Number of votes Ramirez trailed Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins on the morning of the final day of voting. Tribe fans kicked it in gear and helped him become a starter.

64

Number of strikeouts tossed by Kluber in the month of June which surely helped him punch his ticket as an All-Star. He had a 1.29 earned run average during that time and walked just seven batters.

1957

The last time the Indians had a starting right-handed pitcher earning back-to-back All-Star bids. Early Wynn did it from 1955-1957 before Kluber broke that streak this season.

1979

The last time the Indians had a left-handed reliever make the All-Star team. That was Sid Monge. Miller breaks that long drought.

7

The Indians record for most All-Star representatives in a single season. That was in 1952 when Bobby Avila, Larry Doby, Mike Garcia, Jim Hegan, Bob Lemon, Dale Mitchell and Al Rosen made the roster. That has happened only once.

2019

The next time the Indians will host the All-Star game. It will be the sixth time in club history the All-Star game will be in Cleveland.

30

Number of players 27-years old or younger who will be in the All-Star game. Ramirez and Lindor are two of them.

23

Number of first-time All-Stars on this year’s rosters. Ramirez is a first-timer.

7

Number of countries and territories represented among the 21 foreign-born All-Stars.

Do you have an interesting number about the Indians? Send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or tweet it to Jake at @JakeFurr11 and you could see it used in a future Go Figure!