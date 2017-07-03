Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley named to AL All-Star team after playing 11 games in 2016

Brantley has done both. After playing just 11 games last year, Brantley will represent the Indians in this year's All-Star Game. The game will be played on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami.

Brantley won't be alone. Third baseman Jose Ramirez, shortstop Francisco Lindor, right-hander Corey Kluber and left-hander Andrew Miller will be making the trip with him. So will manager Terry Francona and the entire Indians coaching staff after winning the AL pennant last year.

"I'm very appreciative," said Brantley. "Getting voted in by your peers means a lot. I'm very happy. I'm blessed to be going."

Last year Brantley played in just 11 games because of an injury to his right shoulder. He underwent surgery before the start of the 2016 season. He needed a second operation in August, which ended his season.

"Hopefully, people know how hard I worked to get back," said Brantley. "It wasn't an easy road. Two shoulder surgeries. Not knowing whether you're going to be able to play again. To be able to represent the All-Star Game and the Cleveland Indians, it means a lot of hard work paid off."

Brantley, who played in the 2014 All-Star Game, is hitting .306 (69-for-228) with 15 doubles, five homers and 31 RBI. He just returned from the disabled list because of twisted right ankle that he originally injured in May.

Ramirez was voted into the AL starting lineup by the fans. Brantley, Lindor and Miller were selected by their peers. Kluber was selected by the Commissioner's office.

"I think it shows his reputation and the respect he gets throughout the league," said Francona, managing his third AL All-Star team. "On so many levels it's a good story. I know what he went through.

"I don't think he needs vindication, but what a nice honor. All last year when we were on that playoff run, he was back in the trainer's room doing his stuff. That's not glamorous. He stayed there during the win and now he gets to represent the Indians in the All-Star Game. That's incredible."

Brantley said he wondered several times if he would be able to play baseball again.

"Absolutely," he said. "If anybody has major surgery, they'll tell you there's a lot of rough nights, a lot of rough days, a lot of rough weeks, months at times.

"I'm coming off two shoulder surgeries. The first one didn't work out so well, so I had to do it again. You're just trying to keep a positive attitude and making sure that you're doing the right things that are necessary, but nothing was guaranteed. It was a lot of hard work."

