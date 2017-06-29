Lefty Grove results

Bantam Division

Lions Club 7-0-0; Eagles Club 6-1-0; American Legion Post 41 5-2-1; Knights of Columbus 4-3-0; Monroeville Black 4-4-0; Monroeville Gold 3-2-0; Western Reserve 1 3-3-1; Western Reserve 2 3-4-1; I.O.O.F. 1-6-0; Key Bank 0-5-1; Elks Lodge 730 0-6-0.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 6-0-0; Monroeville Gold 6-1-0; Nobil’s 4-1-1; Norwalk Teachers’ Association 3-3-0; Don Tester Ford 2-3-0; Chase Appraisal 2-4-0; Lake Erie Construction 2-4-1; Norwalk Concrete 1-5-0; Oglesby Construction 0-5-0.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 7-1-0; PNC Bank 6-2-0; Battles Insurance 4-2-0; Civista Banking 3-3-0; Fraternal Order of Police 3-5-0; Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 2-6-0; Miller’s Super Valu 1-7-0.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 7-0-0; Schild’s IGA Marketplace 4-3-0; Stine Dental, LLC 3-5-0; JDB Home Improvement 1-5-0; Kenilee Lanes 1-6-0; VFW Post 2743 0-7-0.

Bantam Division

Monroeville Black 12, Monroeville Gold 5

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard three singles, Grant Crawford three singles, Ales Dowell two singles, Jaxson Hedrick three singles and one double, Isaac Krueger two singles and one double, Aiden Myers two singles, Carter Roeder one single, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer one single, Reid Wasserman four singles, Andrew Welfle one single.

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes one single, Veto Blair one single, Cooper Cleary two singles, Landon Kennebeck one single, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler two singles and one double, Ethan Smiley one double and one triple, RJ Smithson one single, Layne Neuberger one single.

Western Reserve Team 1 11, Western Reserve Team 2 6

Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp two singles, Dominic Edwards four singles, Kaden Kinney three singles, Austin Kolb five singles, Lucas Summerfield four singles, Cailyn Tusing four singles, Landyn Wiegel one single.

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker three singles, Connor Duensing one single, Grant Fannin two singles, Sam Koler two singles, Parker Lewis four singles, Landen Oates two singles and one double, Eli Ommert two singles, Maya Ommert three singles, Cooper Roe two singles.

Eagles Club 13, American Legion 2

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Preston Bleile two singles, Casey Fries two singles and one double, Landon Fries one single, one double and one triple, Weston Gfell one single, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton two singles, Addisyn Lewis one single, Cohen Reer two singles, Braydan Weinert two singles.

American Legion: Nolan Jones one single and one double, Cade Evans one single, Anthony Hall two singles, Ian Preston one single, Levi Rospert one single and two doubles, Caiden Schmidt three singles, Adam Slate one single.

I.O.O.F. 7, Elks Lodge 5

I.O.O.F.: Noah Burger four singles, Tyson Corbin three singles and two doubles, Brayden Hockenberry four singles, Conrad Roth one single, Treyton Shullick one single and one double.

Elks Lodge 730: Mason Barman one single, Vincent Caizzo three singles, Brandon Carty four singles, River Couch one single, Owen Emmons one single, Jackson Hartman two singles, John Lawson three singles, Lincoln Snyder three singles, Caleb Thompson three singles.

Colt Division

Oglesby Construction 9, Norwalk Concrete 7

Oglesby Construction: Sean Bogner two singles, Brock Clark two singles and one double, Brady Fritz one double, Gabriel Hildebrandt one single, Antonio Walden one single, Isaiah Wells two singles and one double.

Norwalk Concrete: Jacob Burger three singles, Devyn Emmons four singles, Carson Gede one single, Chase Herf one single, Parker Lloyd two singles, Nolan Ryan one single and one triple, Brandt Weaver one single, Teddy Woolaver one single.

Nobil’s 8, Monroeville Black 3

Nobil’s: Jacob Gilbert two singles, Kellen McDowell one single.

Monroeville Black: Samuel Clinker one single, Dylan Ringer one single, Lincoln Schaffer-Paul one single, Bryson Wittmer two singles.

Junior Division

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 13, Fraternal Order of Police 1

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Bryce Fitzgerald two singles, Wyatt Fox two singles, Austin Gardner three singles, Nicholas Lukac one single, Noah Pocock one double, Nicholas Zeiter three singles.

Fraternal Order of Police: Kaden Altomare one single, Noah Kluding two singles, Christian Lewis one single, Ian Oakley one single.

PNC Bank 15, Miller’s Super Valu 8

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single and one double, Jared Hipp one single and one double, Jayden Hipp one single and one double, Zach Jenkins one single, Ashton Lewis one single, Logan Risner one single, Aiden Stang two singles, Ashton Stang two singles.

Miller’s Super Valu: Carter Blinkley one single, Jackson Gahring one double, Caleb Gilbert two singles, Tanner Harp one single, Isaac Kieffer one double and one home run, Trice Kramer two singles and one double, Eian Reineck one single.

Senior Division

Kenilee Lanes 19, VFW Post 2743 14

Kenilee Lanes: Kelton Chapin one single, Trenton Dailey one single, Gerardo Diaz two singles, Toby Tester two singles, Zach Thrash one double, Samuel Tokarsky three singles, Ethan Blair two singles.

VFW Post 2743: Logan DeLeon one double, Ethan Phillips one double, Chaz Smith one single, Ethan Tanzillo two singles, Draven Vick two singles.

Monroeville Black 3, Schild’s IGA Marketplace 2

Monroeville Black: Justin Case two singles, Mason Hiser one double, Isaiah Scheid one double, William Steward one single.

Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Gavin Starcher one single.