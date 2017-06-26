Lefty Grove Results

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 13, Monroeville Black 3

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer one single, Preston Bleile one single, Casey Fries one single, one double, Landon Fries two singles, one triple, Weston Gfell two singles, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton one single, Addisyn Lewis one single, Leona Priest one single, Leeland Ramsey three singles, Cohen Reer twos singles.

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard one single, Grant Crawford one single, Isaac Krueger one single, one double, Aiden Myers one single, Carter Roeder one single, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer one single, Reid Wasserman two singles, Andrew Welfle two singles, Tristan Wise one single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 21, Don Tester Ford 0

Monroeville Black: Colt Clark one single, Brody McGee one single, one double, Thomas Platte one single, Bryson Wittmer one single.

Don Tester Ford: Tristan Nickoli one single.

Junior Division

Battles Insurance 9, PNC Bank 6

Battles Insurance: Max Boose one double, Nathan Kessler one triple, Ryan Preston one single, one double, Chase Rospert one double, Xavier Sweet one double, Bradyley Vogt one single, Jack Wasiniak one single.

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jayden Hipp one triple, Tyson Reineck one triple, Gavin Ross two singles, Ashton Stang one single.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 14, Stine Dental 0

Monroeville Black: Mason Hiser two singles, Merritt Key one single.

Stine Dental: No Highlights

6/24/17

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 16, Norwalk Concrete 1

Monroeville Gold: Braden Barman three singles, Evan Benfer three singles, Bryson Dunlap two singles, Anderson Evans three singles, one double, Sean Fredrick one single, Landin Hershiser three singles, one double, Maverick Myers two singles, Ericson Pisano one isngle, Landon Roeder two singles, two double.

Norwalk Concrete: Devyn Emmons one single, Carson Gede one single, Chase Herf two single, Ethan Johnson one single, Parker Lloyd one single, Nolan Ryan two singles, Jacob Sabo one single

Junior Division

Miller’s Super Value 4, Civista Banking 3

Miller’s Super Value: Carter Binkley one single, Caleb Gilbert one single, Tanner Harp one single, Isaac Kieffer one double, Jahie Lipsey one single, Xavier Peterson one single, Eian Reineck one single, Landon Ward one double.

Civista Banking: Alex Herf one home run.

Monroeville Black 8, Miller’s Super Value 1

Monroeville Black: Cain Clark one double, Jimmy Clingman one single, Cole Kamann one single.

Miller’s Super Vailue: Carter Binkley one single, Caleb Gilbert two singles, Jahse Lipsey one single.

Senior Division

Ike Liedorff All-Star Game

2017 Senior All-Star Blue Team 14, 2017 Senior All-Star Red Team 5

2017 Senior All-Star Blue Team: Trevor Schafer one single, Cam Caizzo one double, Brody Service one single, one double, Mason Hiser two singles, Spencer Meyer three singles, Griffin Schwan one single, Ethan Phillips two singles, Ryan Hedrick one single.

2017 Senior All-Star Red Team: Zach Stine two singles, Grant Houck three singles, Trenton Dailey one single, Sam Tokarsky one double, Dylan Popke one single, one double.

6/25/17

Bantam Division

Ike Liedorff All-Star Game

The Minotaurs 21, The Centaurs 10

The Minotaurs: Tyson Corbin three singles, one double, Parker Lewis three singles, two doubles, Landon Fries one single, two doubles, Weston Gfell four singles, Addisyn Lewis two singles, Leeland Ramsey one single, one double, Braydan Weinert two singles, one double.

The Centaurs: Treyton Shullick two singles, Cooper Roe three singles, Emanual Marett three singles, Kaedyn Warner one home run, Brooklyn Younce two singles.

Colt Division

Ike Liedorff All-Star Game

Red 17, Blue 11

Red: Braden Barman two single, Evan Benfer two singles, Lanson Hershiser three singles, one double, Landon Roeder three singles, Carter Harp one single, Brock Houck two singles, Brady Fritz one single, Tristan Wetherill one double, Mark Marett one single, Colin Oney one double.

Blue: Colt Clarke one double, Brady Lasch two singles, Bryson Witmer one single, Tyler Baxter one single, Tristan Nickoli two singles, Jacob Buerger one single, Nolan Ryan two singles, one double, Cole Stieber one single, Bryan Gibson two single, one double, James Wallace one single, one double, Ricky Wallace two singles.

Junior Division

Ike Liedorff All-Star Game

Blue 11, Red 5

Blue: Casper Caizzo one single, Jared Hipp three singles, Ashton Stang one single, two doubles, Bryce Fitzgerald one single, one double, Wyatt Fox one single, Keller Griggs one single, Nick Lukac one triple, Lupe Zamano three singles.

Red: Braden Chapman one single, Jimmy Clingman two singles, Caden Deleon one double, Jordan Gede one single, Caleb Gilbert one double, Eian Reineck one single, Tim Wallace one single.

6/26/17

Bantam Division

Ike Liedorff All-Star Game

The Poseidons 12, The Neptunes 6

The Poseidons: Cooper Cleary one single, Veto Blair five singles, Hayden Long two singles, Landon Kennebeck four singles, Vincent Caizzo five singles, Brandon Carty four singles, Landyn Wiegel four singles, Lincoln Snyder three singles, John Lawson four singles.

The Neptunes: Joey Campagna two singles, Caleb Dixon two singles, Carter Missler one single, one double, RJ Smithson one single, Jackson Hartman two singles, Caleb Thompson two singles, Cailtn Tusing two singles, Lucas Summerfield one single, one double, Kaden Kinney two singles.

The Cyclops 22, The Krakens 16

The Cyclops: Aubrey Kluding two singles, one double, Brady Singer five singles, Gabe Snyder four singles, one double, Izaac Snyder four singles, one double, Logan Moffit one single, Zachary Roth twos singles, one triple, Micah Sumpter one single, Josan Gromes two singles, Vinny Schafer three singles, Isaac Krueger one single, three doubles.

The Krankens: Alex Christophel four singles, Carleigh Davis one single, Xander Gfell-King one single, Kade Houck three singles, Eli Cring the singles, Adam Dowdell three singles, Brody McFadden two singles, one double, Thomas Pertner one single, Adam slate three singles, Levi Rospert three singles, Anthony Hall one double.