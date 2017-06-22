Cleveland Indians need starting pitching help, but does the MLB trade market need the Indians?

Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Josh Tomlin and Danny Salazar all ranked among the top 18 starting pitchers in the American League in ERA. Carlos Carrasco would have joined him had he not spent six weeks on the disabled list.

Fast forward one year. The Indians rank eighth in the AL in starting pitcher ERA, with a 4.59 mark. They spent some time at the bottom of the pack, but the Orioles (5.59) have kindly taken over that position.

The non-waiver trade deadline is lurking. In five weeks, teams will be in a frenzy, attempting to complete deals. That leaves us with a few questions.

The Indians' central need will be starting pitching, right?

It's a two-man show at this point, with Kluber and Carrasco anchoring a cast of otherwise unreliable entities. Bauer (5.54 ERA) has probably been a tick better than his numbers indicate (and he'd say far, far better). Tomlin has surrendered 100 hits in 75 2/3 innings (although his WHIP is lower than Bauer's since Tomlin has issued only six walks).

Would it surprise anyone if Danny Salazar were on a Caribbean cruise or backpacking through Europe right now? He's become a bit of a forgotten man, removed from the rotation, sent to Double-A Akron, shut down because of soreness.

Mike Clevinger has had his moments, but there isn't much depth after that.

The Indians could benefit from a steady, effective presence in the rotation. The certainly need it more than they need hitting or bullpen help (though they shouldn't ignore those areas).

Do they still have assets to deal?

The Indians handed over a haul of four prospects to acquire Andrew Miller last summer and they were willing to hand over another haul of four prospects for Jonathan Lucroy.

So, some prospects remain and this is definitely the time to pounce, especially since the organization agreed over the winter to write Edwin Encarnacion some hefty checks. Ownership is more invested than it has been at any other time in the Dolan era.

Would you trade Francisco Mejia? He has posted a .366/.410/.611 slash line in 46 games at Double-A Akron this season as a 21-year-old.

Would you deal an outfielder or two -- Bradley Zimmer or Tyler Naquin or Greg Allen?

Would you dangle Triston McKenzie? The 19-year-old owns a 2.27 ERA in parts of three minor-league seasons. He has struck out 91 and allowed only 44 hits in 71 1/3 innings at High-A Lynchburg this year.

Every commodity will carry a different price tag. The Indians should have enough depth in their farm system to pull something off, but will they be comfortable with other teams plucking some of their top prospects? How profound of a move do the Indians need to make? Would a middle-of-the-rotation innings-eater suffice?

Is there anybody out there?

In the AL, Oakland owns the worst record, at 31-41. And yet, the A's sit only 6 1/2 games out of the second Wild Card spot. The National League is more spread out, which makes it easier to identify potential sellers. The Giants, Phillies, Padres and Reds all fit the description, and the Mets, Marlins, Braves, Pirates and Cardinals might not be far behind.

Among the starting pitchers whose names might pop up in the coming weeks: Johnny Cueto, Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray, Ervin Santana, Gerrit Cole, Edinson Volquez, Jason Vargas, Jaime Garcia.

Who doesn't covet starting pitching, though? Offenses across the league are flourishing. Arms are valuable assets. The Indians wouldn't be the only team in the market for some rotation help.

The clock is ticking.

