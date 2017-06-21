Lefty Grove Results

Bantam Division

Lions Club 6-0; Eagles Club 5-1; Knights of Columbus 4-2; American Legion 41 4-2; Monroeville Black 4-3; Monroeville Gold 3-2; Western Reserve Team 2 3-3; Western Reserve Team 1 2-3; IOOF 1-6; Key Bank 0-4; Elks Lodge 730 0-6.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 5-1; Monroeville Black 4-0; Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 3-1; Norwalk Teachers’ Association 3-2; Don Tester Ford 2-2; Chase Appraisal 2-4; Lake Erie Construction 2-4; Norwalk Concrete 1-4; Oglesby Construction 0-4.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 6-0; Monroeville Black 5-1; Civista Banking 3-2; Battles Insurance 3-2; Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 2-5; Fraternal Order of Police 2-5; Miller’s Super Value 0-6.

Senior Division

Sirna and Sons (New London) 7-0; Monroeville Black 6-0; Willard Team 1 4-1; Schild’s IGA Marketplace 3-3; Stine Dental 3-4; JDB Home Improvement 1-4; Kenilee Lanes 1-6; VFW Post 2743 0-7.

6-20-17

Bantam Division

Western Reserve Team 1 9, Key Bank 2

Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp one single, Cohen Dawson one single, Kaden Kinney three singles, Austin Kold five singles, Mason Simmons four singles, Lucas Summerfield four singles, Cailyn Tusing two singles, Landon Wiegel one single, one double.

Key Bank: Elijah Cring one single, Isaac Kalizewski two singles, Gunner Kluding one single, Brody McFadden three singles, Logan Moffit one single, Zachary Roth one single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 8, Norwalk Teachers’ Association 2

Monroeville Black: Blake Ackerman one double, Derek Ackerman one single, Colt Clark one single, one double, Grady Lasch one single, Brody McGee two single, Alec Schafer one single, Bryson Wittmer one single, one double.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Lincoln Bolton one single, Colin Oney one single.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 8, PNC Bank 4

Monroeville Black: Braden Chapman one single, Cain Clark two triples, Jimmy Clingman two singles, one home run, Heath Ringer one single, Case Zehnder one singles, one double.

PNC Bank: Jayden Hipp one single, Ashton Stang one single, one home run.