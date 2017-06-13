Huron County stars fall to Erie County

Make errors in an all-star game and that is a recipe for a loss. The Huron County baseball team committed four costly errors that led to a 6-2 loss to the Erie County All-Stars during the Sports Force Parks All-Star game on Tuesday night in Sandusky.

After a tie ballgame heading into the fifth at one, the Huron County team tagged on a run in the top of the inning to take the lead, but then the defensive wheels fell off and it allowed five more runs between the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Huron County team did strike first in the top of the first inning after Mitch Perry of Norwalk was hit by a pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice by Plymouth’s Seth Bailey. New London’s Ryan Lane, who took home team MVP honors, toed the rubber for the first four innings allowing just one run on three hits and struck out eight batters.

“It was just a lot of fun,” Lane said. “I came in and didn’t really know a lot of my teammates, but by the end of the very long nine innings, we were all joking around and having fun. I did give up a hit to (Nik) Barkdull who I didn’t even know could hit, but he put one off of the wall on me then sac bunted the next time. It was just fun and a great time.”

Lane had his hand in scoring a run in the fourth after nearly getting picked off at second, but he sustained a long pickle and avoided a tag to take third base for a steal. She scored after Plymouth’s Austin Nester, who reached after being hit by a pitch, was caught in a rundown between first and second allowing Lane to score.

“I was running back and forth about four times and I got tired of running so I decided to go for it,” Lane said. “I put the moves on and they didn’t call me out of the baseline so I was lucky. It was a great atmosphere to play in with everyone here watching under the lights. There were people at all of the fields so it felt like a tournament setting.”

South Central freshman Isaiah Seidel was the only Huron County player to record two or more hits after he singled twice and stole two bases. He introduced himself to the area as one of the brightest stars on the baseball diamond for the next three seasons.

“I was just blessed with these abilities and my parents have pushed me to do my best so I wanted to come out and show them that their dedication has paid off,” Seidel said. “I didn’t feel like I deserved to be here with my stats, but I was thankful I got the opportunity. I spent the summer playing travel ball and hitting in the cage as much as possible. I just came in relaxed and it helped my approach at the plate.”

Perry had a double while Lane added a single. New London’s Jake Gerlak singled giving the Huron County team five hits on the day.

“We wanted to come out with a win, but we saw some great pitchers and we didn’t field it very clean and it is just like any other game, if you give up extra outs, you are not going to come away with too many wins,” Huron County and Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “It turned out to be a great night and we really enjoyed it. I was a bit worried about our pitching matched up with that offense, but they only hit about three balls hard. We just made some errors. We don’t kick the ball around, it is a 2-2 ballgame.”

Lane took the no-decision on the mound after tossing his four innings. Plymouth’s Austin Nester took the loss while Willard’s Josh Buerger provided some strong innings.

“Our pitchers stepped it up,” Douglas said. “We had some players out of position as you usually do in all-star games, but our kids represented to county well and played great.”

Plymouth’s Seth Bailey, Western Reserve’s Brayden Hood, Monroeville’s Gage Blackford and Austin Hanlon, Willard Bryce Bailey, South Central;s Owen Keysor and St. Paul’s Kurt Maxwell all played for the Huron County squad.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333