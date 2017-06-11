Terry Francona believes in the chemistry of current team

"I think it is OK to miss guys," Francona said. "I miss Nap. Hell, I love Nap. We miss Raj's speed, and I think that is OK, but ... we have plenty of guys that know right from wrong and live it. I do think every once in a while you get guys that are just so special, and rather than corral them and hold them in, let them go and let them spread their wings like Giambi and Napoli, but that doesn't mean that we're lacking now. I don't feel that, I just think that those guys are pretty special."

Most of the current Indians gained experience from last year's run to the World Series and Michael Brantley is another leader who has returned from injury.

"This is a good group," Francona said. "Winning solves a lot, and we have had our frustrations for sure, but I don't see guys back-biting. I think there have been some frustrations, but I like our guys. I admit I feel better after the last couple days because I thought there were things that needed to be addressed. I thought we addressed them and I think the players took some accountability and I think I did and I needed to."

Hot dog talk

A member of the media brought Francona one of his favorite hometown meals on Saturday night, franks from the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe in Pennsylvania.

"I had three of them," Francona said on Sunday with a smile. "I held off on the other three. I gave them to Millsy [bench coach Brad Mills] and I think Millsy had a couple. They were cold by the time I got them, and they were still good."

Francona then held about a 10-minute question-and-answer session on the hot dogs, and how even Pete Rose likes them.

"It started out probably I bet you around 1960," Francona said. "I'm guessing somewhere in there because I can remember like when I was 6 or 7 going. And the building wasn't any wider than this office. It was a white, brick [building]. You go through the door and there were two barstools and a counter, and they had a little thing in the back where they cooked the hot dogs. It was hot dogs, fries and drinks that was it. Now they got about 15 stores [in other towns and cities]."

Francona said the hot dog place recently put a picture of his face on a cup, which he has in his Indians office and proudly showed media members.

"That's when I knew I arrived," Francona said with a laugh.

Francona said he went to the place "every night through high school."

"I think they used to be 18 cents," Francona said. "They are not 18 cents anymore. But you could go in there with a couple of bucks and they put them in boxes. Six in a box. ... I'd come out with a box and some fries. That was back when I was 160 pounds."

Francona said he likes to put mustard and onions on a grilled hot dog, and that the Brighton place is known for their hot dogs with chili and onions.

