Encarnacion home run powers Indians to 7-3 win against White Sox

CLEVELAND — J.R. Smith might have hit a 3-pointer from the Cavs' logo next door, but it was Edwin Encarnacion who had the longest connection of the night in Cleveland.

Encarnacion belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Indians a lead that they held onto in a 7-3 win against the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians trailed 3-2 entering the fifth inning. With two outs, Carlos Santana drew a walk against White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez (4-7). Gonzalez then led a slider over the middle of the plate, which Encarnacion launched into the second row of trees in center field. Per Statcast, it traveled an estimated 430 feet and was the second time in the last few weeks Encarnacion cleared the first row of trees.

His 11th home run of the season, and the second prodigious shot into the trees in center field, was enough to support ace Corey Kluber (5-2) and the Indians' bullpen.

Kluber allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out eight in six innings pitched in another solid outing since being activated from the disabled list.

The White Sox (25-34) took a 2-1 lead against Kluber in the third, which could have been a much worse inning for the Indians if not for a couple of run-saving plays. Already with a run in to tie it 1-1, Avisail Garcia singled up the middle with two on. Bradley Zimmer fielded it in center field and fired home to nab Melky Cabrera at the plate, along with the tag applied by Yan Gomes, to keep it tied.

Todd Frazier followed with another single fielded by Zimmer, but this time as he loaded up to throw he slipped, allowing Jose Abreu to score and put the White Sox up 2-1. With two outs and two on, Omar Narvaez hit a grounder to the right side that was fielded by a diving Jason Kipnis, who got up to make the throw to take another run off the board.

The Indians (30-28) tied it in the fourth. Zimmer, up with the bases loaded and two outs, worked an 0-2 count to full and drew a walk to bring in a run and make it 2-2. The White Sox answered in the next half-inning on Abreu's sacrifice fly, which scored Leury Garcia.

After trading punches all night, Encarnacion then delivered the haymaker in fifth with his mammoth home run. The Indians added some insurance runs in the eighth via Lonnie Chisenhall's RBI-double and Yan Gomes' two-run single to extended their lead to 7-3.

Andrew Miller relieved Kluber and struck out half of the hitters he faced (four strikeouts) in two scoreless innings. He also hit Abreu in the leg, which forced his exit from the game. Cody Allen followed with a scoreless ninth, giving Cleveland the first of the two wins they sought after on Friday night.

