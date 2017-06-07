When is somebody going to put the Cleveland Indians in fourth gear and step on the gas?

DENVER -- In spring training manager Terry Francona said more than once, "You don't want to be that team in June that is still talking about last year."

It's June and the Indians aren't talking about winning the AL Central, the AL pennant and going to Game 7 of the World Series last year. If they're talking about anything, it's trying to explain another blowout loss or why they just went 1-4 on a trip through Kansas City and Denver.

"The only thing we're really consistent in is being inconsistent," said manager Terry Francona following Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Rockies.

On this trip the Indians were shut out once and blown out three times. Name it and they've had trouble doing it -- hitting, scoring, pitching, closing games and playing defense.

"In our game, if something comes up short (in one area), you usually pay for it," said Francona. "Either we make an error, or the starting pitching doesn't go deep, or we don't get any hits.

"What I really care about more than anything is just our ability to value how important every game is, and leave it out on the field. If it's not good enough, then we'll come back tomorrow. If we do that, we're going to be OK."

Francona voiced his disappointment about his players after Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Royals. He didn't hold a meeting because he said it would have been too easy. Instead he waited to see how the Indians played the next day. In their only win on the trip, they beat the Royals, 8-0.

From Kansas City the Indians made a rare interleague trip to Denver to play the Rockies. They had an off day on Monday and looked dreadful in losing two straight on Tuesday and Wednesday by a combined score of 19-4.

In Kansas City, Francona put his faith in his players to respond to an embarrassing defeat. What card does he play now? Managers have to be nimble when it comes to this.

"Potentially, this team is too good," said Francona, referring to the Tribe's current level of play. "We're not showing it right now. We're going to. One way or another, we're going to.

"We're not putting ourselves in a position [to succeed]. It's like we have to hope some nights. We need to go out and play the baseball we know how to play and dictate the pace of the game."

Could it be a World Series hangover? Wouldn't that be more appropriate for the Cubs, who actually won the series?

Something, however, doesn't feel right. The Indians have been stuck in the mud since opening day. The longest winning streak is five games. Their longest losing streak is three games. They've never been more than four games over .500 or two games under.

They are a .500 team with the biggest payroll in franchise history. When is somebody going to put this thing in drive and step on the gas?

"I hope we're not waiting to hit our stride because then it's not going to come," said left-hander Andrew Miller. "We're fortunate that it's a long season. I think there are 25 people in here, there's a staff that believes we have better baseball ahead of us.

"But, we've got to play it. We're not doing it right now. It is a long season, and we have that to fall back on, but that doesn't last that long. We've got to play better, and it's across the board."

After going 14-12 in April, the Indians slipped to 13-14 in May. They are 2-4 in June. They are fortunate to be playing in the AL Central, where no one has taken charge. They been dog paddling in second place behind the Twins for most of the first 57 games of the season.

Miller says the Indians believe they're a good team, a team capable of doing what they did last year. But belief goes only so far.

"We have to go out there and back it up," he said. "I think as a group, we believe that we're capable of that. But, it doesn't matter if we think that and don't go out there and do it.

"There are other teams. They don't care what we did last year. They don't care what we were picked to do in the preseason, or what people think of us now, or what the experts are still talking about. We have to go out there and win games and we're not doing it as often as we think we should right now."

Do it. What a concept.

