The Cleveland Indians, MLB All-Star voting and the art of stuffing the ballot boxes: Going Deep

What is the purpose of allowing fans to vote 35 times for their All-Star Game selections? A fan should be given the opportunity to select ONE participant for each position for both leagues. Allowing the fan to probably submit the same choices 35 times only means that the total fan vote will appear enormous. The end result will probably be the same. What am I missing?

-- Ken, Calgary

I'm going to use Ken's inquiry to dive head-first into the issue of fan voting in general.

The league's rules dictate that a person can vote up to five times in a 24-hour span, and can cast a maximum of 35 ballots altogether.

To respond to Ken's final point: Not all participants will cast 35 votes, so the league is giving some extra pull to the more passionate (or free-time-having) fans.

The 35-vote limit likely exists to curb the influence of some crazed fans who would sit in front of their computers and vote over and over until Omar Infante led all American League second basemen.

Oh, wait. That actually happened last year.

Infante batted .239 with a .600 OPS for Kansas City last season before the Royals designated him for assignment and then released him. And even after he lost his job, he still ranked fourth among American League second basemen in the voting. He was more of a threat to start the game earlier in the balloting process.

That wouldn't have mattered in the grand scheme of things, except for the presence of an inane rule dictating that the All-Star Game results would determine home-field advantage for the World Series. (I was always surprised that there was never a movement by fans of a contending team to vote for the worst possible starters for the other league to try to improve their own league's chances of winning the All-Star Game and securing home-field advantage.) That clause was eliminated in the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

So, an undeserving player being elected into the starting lineup won't cost a team its Fall Classic edge. But it still influences our viewing pleasure and, possibly, could unfairly help or hinder some players in their arbitration cases or contract negotiations down the line.

Each year, it seems as though there is a fan base that (now digitally) stuffs the ballot boxes. Royals fans mastered the practice after the franchise won its first championship in 30 years. This year, Indians fans have emerged from their near 20-year hibernation. (Cleveland hasn't had a player voted into the starting lineup since Juan Gonzalez in 2001.)

Francisco Lindor (.263/.328/.507 slash line) leads all AL shortstops in voting, even though a handful of young rivals (Carlos Correa, Jean Segura, Xander Bogaerts) have outperformed him. Michael Brantley would man left field for the AL if the voting ended today. Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana, Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion all sit in the top three at their respective positions.

Even Lonnie Chisenhall and Abraham Almonte find their names on the leaderboards, at 10th and 13th among outfielders, respectively. Almonte has produced minus-0.2 WAR in 33 games this season. He has received more votes than Aaron Hicks (.329/.439/.579) and Corey Dickerson (.333/.374/.597). Likewise in the National League, there's a laundry list of players who would merit a starting outfield spot more than Jason Heyward, who ranks third in the voting.

It eventually (mostly) sorts itself out, though we've endured some years of lineups full of Yankees and Red Sox. Almonte won't receive enough tallies to earn a starting spot, and Hicks and Dickerson and other deserving candidates will fill out the bench.

The annual process does, however, provide some laughs and encourage some head-shaking. At least the exhibition no longer determines the location of Game 1 of the World Series.

