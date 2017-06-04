Indians reign supreme over Royals rookie Eric Skoglund in 8-0 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five days after the perfect debut, Eric Skoglund had to settle for a lesson in how baseball usually goes. Magical nights can't last forever. Reality is always ready to snap back in squarely your face. Five days after a goosebump-inducing standing ovation on Tuesday night, the second start of his career ended with a downpour.

There was rain, of course, an afternoon storm on Sunday that prompted a one-hour, 50-minute delay, limited Skoglund's outing to just two innings and offered an easy metaphor for this performance.

In an 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians, Skoglund was jolted for four runs in two innings, his day ruined in moments in the second inning. Just days after limiting the Detroit Tigers to zero runs in 6 1/3 innings in his first career start, Skoglund allowed a pair of two-run doubles in the top of the second — the first to Indians catcher Roberto Perez, the second to left fielder Daniel Robertson.

Perez pounced on a 2-0 fastball after Skoglund fell behind, ripping a line drive into the left-center-field gap. Two batters later, Robertson lashed an 0-1 fastball into the right-field corner with two outs, stretching the Indians' lead to 4-0.

The rain came a short while later, interrupting the game in the bottom of the second. The tarp remained on the field for more than an hour, the storms lingering in the area. The game resumed at 3:46 p.m. And Skoglund was replaced by left-hander Travis Wood, whose nightmarish season continued when he yielded two runs in the fourth.

The Royals (24-31) still won the series after claiming victories on Friday and Saturday. But they could not finish off what would have been their third sweep of the season — and first since three straight wins over Baltimore during May 12-14. The Indians (29-26) salvaged a victory on their way out of town, and now the Royals will play host to the beastly Houston Astros, owners of the American League's best record (41-16), a 10-game winning streak, and the most potent offense in the league.

The Royals took two of three in Houston during the season's first week, one blown save away from a sweep. But two months later, the challenge appears more daunting as the four-game series begins Monday night.

On Sunday, the Royals' offense was neutralized by starter Trevor Bauer, who lasted 1 2/3 innings before the rain delay, and a cavalcade of relief arms. The final score indicated a blowout. The Royals were shut out for a sixth time this season. Yet, the most important out was secured by Indians reliever Dan Otero, who took over after the rain delay and faced catcher Drew Butera with two men on base and the count at 2-0.

Otero fired an 88 mph sinker near the bottom of the strike zone. Butera popped out to first base after one pitch, ending the inning.

As the day began, Skoglund arrived at Kauffman Stadium, hoping to replicate his masterful performance from his debut. In 6 1/3 innings, he had given up just two hits while striking out five in a 1-0 victory. For 90 pitches, he had exhibited sterling command and preternatural poise.

Five days later, Skoglund offered a glimpse of some of that in the top of the first inning, working around a two-out double by shortstop Francisco Lindor and striking out Carlos Santana to end the inning. But Skoglund stumbled in the top of the second. Finally, reality. He allowed a leadoff single to Edwin Encarnacion on a 2-2 slider. He issued a one-out walk to Austin Jackson. And after striking out Bradley Zimmer, Skoglund could not secure the final out of the inning, allowing two-run doubles to Perez and Robertson.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis added a solo homer against right-hander Chris Young in the sixth. Robertson, a journeyman who has spent time with the Rangers, Angels and Mariners — and entered Sunday hitting just .212 in 14 games — finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs. The Cleveland offense took advantage of seven walks issued by the Royals pitching staff.

The result was a loss ... one that took nearly five hours.

