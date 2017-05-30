Bailey, Lane pick up special FC honors

St. Paul's Jim Carper earned Coach of the Year honors for guiding the Flyers (20-6, 11-3) to a share of their first FC title in 32 years.

Bailey earned the FC's top honor for position players after the junior hit .538 with 18 doubles and 37 RBIs for the Big Red (19-7, 10-4).

Lane, who pitched in Friday's Division IV regional semifinal against Minster, finished the season at 9-1 with a 1.00 ERA. He struck out 126 batters and walked 11 in 62 1/3 innings this spring. Lane allowed eight earned runs on 26 hits and had seven complete-game shutouts.

Three players total from New London and St. Paul were on the first team, as the two programs shared the conference championship this spring.

New London teammates who joined Lane on the first team included senior outfielder Jake Gerlak (.379, 29 SBs) and freshman catcher Peyton Wilson (.385, 28 RBIs).

Representing St. Paul on the first team included juniors Nick Lukasko (5-1, 1.78 ERA), Kurt Maxwell (.405, 16 RBIs) and Luke Carper (.450, 31 RBIs).

Western Reserve's Justin Studd (.342, 15 RBIs) and Brayden Hood (.328) were also first team selections, as was Monroeville junior Gage Blackford (.466, 16 RBIs).

Rounding out the first team was Plymouth senior Austin Nester (5-1, 1.43 ERA).

All-Firelands Conference baseball teams

First team: Seth Bailey, Jr., Plymouth; Ryan Lane, Sr., New London; Justin Studd, Sr., Western Reserve; Gavin Shifflet, Crestview; Jake Gerlak, Sr., New London; Austin Nester, Sr., Plymouth; Nick Lukasko, Jr., St. Paul; Gage Blackford, Jr., Monroeville; Luke Carper, Jr., St. Paul; Kurt Maxwell, Jr., St. Paul; Brayden Hood, So, Western Reserve; Peyton Wilson, Fr., New London.

Second team: Mitchell Chaffins, Sr., Plymouth; Colton Service, Sr., St. Paul; Stephen Hood, Sr., Western Reserve; Ben Lamoreaux, Jr., South Central; Kaleb Ambrose, Jr., Mapleton; Sam Mullins, Jr., Mapleton; Jay Oswalt, Jr., Crestview; Warren Fussner, Jr., Crestview; Dane Matthews, Jr., New London; Derek Smith, Jr., New London; Keaton Houghtlen, Jr., New London; Treven Lane, So., Plymouth; Isaiah Seidel, Fr., South Central.

Honorable mention: Joe Christoph, Sr., New London; Gavin Wuthrich, Sr., Crestview; Brandon Saldusky, Jr., St. Paul; Austin Hanlon, Jr., Monroeville; Ricky Itschner, Jr., Mapleton; Tylor Priddy, Jr., Western Reserve; Jarrett Miller, Jr., Plymouth.

Player of the Year: Seth Bailey, Plymouth.

Pitcher of the Year: Ryan Lane, New London.

Coach of the Year: Jim Carper, St. Paul.