Indians, Reds postponed by rain on Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Cup will remain on ice for a couple of months.

An unrelenting rain washed away the series finale between the Indians and Reds on Thursday. The teams will make up the affair at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday, July 24.

The Indians will push their starting rotation back by a day, so Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the club's series opener against Kansas City on Friday night at Progressive Field.

This marks the Indians' third rainout of the season. They also had postponements in Minnesota and Detroit.

A two-hour, one-minute rain delay interrupted the Indians' game against the Reds on Wednesday evening. The clubs resumed play in the sixth inning, and Cincinnati ultimately pulled out a 4-3 victory with a pair of ninth-inning runs at Cody Allen's expense.

The Reds have claimed two of the first three meetings in this season's edition of the Battle of Ohio. The Indians must win the finale to retain the Ohio Cup for another season.

Fans possessing tickets to Thursday's game can use them for the makeup date, or can exchange them for tickets to a game on June 26 or June 28.

Clevinger, Danny Salazar and Josh Tomlin are expected to start the Tribe's three games against the Royals this weekend. Carlos Carrasco is in line to start Monday's series opener against Oakland.

Corey Kluber is scheduled to start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday night, weather permitting.

Please take a moment and click here to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a cleveland.com partner. Every dollar you give buys four meals for the hungry.

———

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.