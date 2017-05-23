Eagles Club ousts Monroeville Gold in Bantam Divsion

Eagles Club 10, Monroeville Gold 2: Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer one single, Preston Bleile one single, Casey Fries four singles, Landon Fries two singles, Weston Gfell three singles, Noah Helton four singles, Jack Pittenger one single Leona Priest one single, one single, Leeland Ramsey three singles, Braydan Weinert four singles. Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes two singles, Veto Blair one single, Joey Campagna two singles, Cooper Cleary three singles, Caleb Dixon two singles, Kiptyn Kamann one single, Landon Kennebeck one single, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler one single, Ethan Smiley two doubles.

Western Reserve Team 2 12, Elks Lodge 730 8: Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker two singles, Lake Berger three singles, Connor Duensing one single, Grant Fannin two singles, Sam Koler one single, Parker Lewis three singles, Landen Oates one single, Eli Ommert two singles, Maya Ommert two singles, Dawson Parrot one single, Cooper Roe two singles and one double. Elks Lodge: Mason Barman two singles, Dominic Blaisdell one single, Vincent Caizzo three singles, Brandon Carty two singles and one double, River Couch two singles, Kyrie Gipson one single, Jackson Hartman two singles, John Lawson three singles, Lincoln Snyder one single and one double, Caleb Thompson four singles.

Colt Division

Don Tester Ford 15, Oglesby Construction 9: Don Tester Ford: Tyler Baxter two singles, Stephan Lukac one double, Parker Meagrow one single, Evan Minor one single, Tristan Nickoli one double, Lydia Rospert four singles, Tyler Ruhl one single, Evan Wangler one single, Cayden Wilson one single. Oglesby Construction: Colby Ferguson one single, Everett Gfell two singles, Aidan Graves one single, Antonio Walden one single, Isaiah Wells three singles.

Junior Divsion

Fraternal Order of Police 8, Miller’s Super Valu 2: Fraternal Order of Police: Ben Burger one single, Nicholas Centa two singles, Noah Kluding one single and one home run, Cooper Marsh one single. Miller’s Super Valu: Jackson Gehring one double, Trice Kramer one single, Timothy Wallace one single and one home run.

Senior Divison

Stine Dental, LLC 13, V.F.W. Post 2743 3: Stine Dental: Joseph Dendinger one single, Daison Gough one single, Brendan Hipp one single, Grant Houck one single, Tim Meade one triple, Joshua Pippert one triple, Ryan Ritzenthaler two doubles, Zachary Stine one single. V.F.W. Post 2743: Ethan Phillips two singles.