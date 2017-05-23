31 area baseball players named to All-District 9 teams

In all, eight players earned first team honors, five took second team honors and 14 earned honorable mention. Here is the list of players who earned honors in Division 9.

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I

Bryce Ray Bellevue (Player of the Year)

Cal Rickert Madison

Austin Eifrid Lexington

Tyson Kleinfelter Perrysburg

Mitchell Perry Norwalk

Robby Webb Clyde

Evan Brown Anthony Wayne

Cody Snyder Bellevue

Dawson Nason Sandusky Perkins

Alex Vogel Anthony Wayne

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I

Jared Strickler Lexington

Parker Reese Clyde

Nathan Delk Sandusky

Brennan Hunt Ashland

Trent Steinmetz Tiffin Columbian

Jacob Paxson Fremont Ross

Steve Haugh Anthony Wayne

Jacob Roth Norwalk

Anthony Kizziah Bellevue

Brad Slee Perrysburg

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I

Brock Nartker Anthony Wayne

Braden Womack Anthony Wayne

Donovan Morris Sandusky

Brent Hanson Sandusky

Grant Gallagher Fremont Ross

Cole Drunkenmiller Fremont Ross

Austin Mungia Tiffin Columbian

Tony Szablewski Tiffin Columbian

Connor Meredith Perrysburg

Grant Delas Perrysburg

Bryce Stormer Ashland

Ricky Maffett Ashland

Josh Aiello Lexington

Ian Moore Lexington

Jessie Poelvoorde Mansfield Senior

Breyon Mills Mansfield Senior

Trent Majoy Sandusky Perkins

Cody Best Sandusky Perkins

Mikey Haynes Clyde

Frank Sewell Clyde

Corvin Mull Bellevue

Jared Auten Bellevue

Logan Daniels Madison

Jaycob Stone Madison

Quinn Hipp Norwalk

Bryson Harvey Norwalk

COACH OF THE YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I

Kevin Morrow Lexington

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II

Nik Barkdull Vermilion (Player of the Year)

Clay Cooper Edison

Brennan Armstrong Shelby

Garrett Kuns Galion

Avery Fisher Ontario

Luke Clark Clear Fork

Gavin Lewis Bucyrus

Hunter Hoffman Shelby

Brayden Wentling Carey

Sam Stoll Edison

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II

Mason Montgomery Vermilion

Mac Spears Galion

Conor Fortune Huron

Mitch Dulin Clear Fork

Jevon Dible Upper Sandusky

Garrett Caudill Shelby

Jake St. Clair Oak Harbor

Trey Yates Fostoria

Nick Frederick Edison

Easton Roark Carey

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II

Trey Bame Carey

Jonathan Racheter Carey

Braden Ehrhardt Edison

Bryce Roberts Edison

Noah Creed Ontario

Jake Gleason Ontario

Josh Buerger Willard

Chad Mahl Willard

Jared Hohler Huron

Casey Scroggins Huron

Trevor Frias Port Clinton

Kyle Fitzpatrick Port Clinton

Trenton Dunford Bucyrus

Ryan Evans Bucyrus

Dean Kellogg Oak Harbor

Ryan Talbott Galion

Will Donahue Galion

Donovan Vogel Fostoria

Caden Lance Fostoria

Jared Lind Clear Fork

Hunter Boyer Clear Fork

Nick Ragnoni Vermilion

Tristan Mayer Vermilion

Alex Paulo Shelby

Carter Brooks Shelby

Jason Holly Upper Sandusky

Arik Schneider Upper Sandusky

COACH OF THE YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II

Jon Amicone Shelby

FIRST TEAM ALL DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III

Ryan Lane New London (Player of the Year)

Austin Harper Mohawk

Seth Bailey Plymouth

Luke Carper Norwalk St. Paul

Kesey Johnson Seneca East

James Fisher Margaretta

Kyle Reinbolt Hopewell-Loudon

Austin Nester Plymouth

Danny Bowerman Seneca East

Justin Studd Western Reserve

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III

Wyatt Cook Mohawk

Jake Gerlak New London

Kurt Maxwell Norwalk St. Paul

Caleb Stone Wynford

Jacob Luma Margaretta

Gavin Shifflet Crestview

Trey Miller Riverdale

Matt Daniel Seneca East

Tyler Gabel Lakota

Chase Chapman Seneca East

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III

Gaven Wuthrich Crestview

Jay Oswalt Crestview

David Dietrich Mohawk

Parker Brown Mohawk

Brayden Hood Western Reserve

Stephan Hood Western Reserve

Noah Thoman Colonel Crawford

Jake Johnson Colonel Crawford

Peyton Wilson New London

Keaton Houghtlen New London

Aidan Loveridge Riverdale

Wayne Frey Riverdale

Colton Service Norwalk St. Paul

Nick Lukasko Norwalk St. Paul

Wyatt Smith Wynford

Thad Hensel Wynford

Tyler Wehrle Lakota

Brendan Biddle Lakota

Zach Aichholz Seneca East

Bo Smith Seneca East

Jaret Nelson Hopewell-Loudon

Andrew Scaife Hopewell-Loudon

Mitchell Chaffins Plymouth

Treven Lane Plymouth

Noah Esposito Margaretta

Isaac Fenwick Margaretta

Trent Craft Buckeye Central

Adam Krebs Buckeye Central

COACH OF YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III

Jim Carper Norwalk St. Paul

FIRST TEAM ALL DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV

Michael Kirian New Riegel (Player of the Year)

Alex Theis New Riegel

Peyton Deats Tiffin Calvert

J.R. Wolfe Crestline

Zach Militello Fremont St. Joseph’s

Jacob Webb Old Fort

Gage Blackford Monroeville

Jeb Grover Lucas

Grant Vera Tiffin Calvert

Adrien Frank Mansfield St. Peter’s

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV

Alec Zoeller New Riegel

Levi Gazarek North Baltimore

J.J. Fischer Sandusky St. Mary’s

Trenton Cooper Tiffin Calvert

Kaden Ronk Crestline

Alex Pessell Arcadia

Jordon Hartley Fremont St. Joseph’s

Cyle Smith Fostoria St. Wendelin

Austin Hanlon Monroeville

Ian Sanjur Mansfield St. Peter’s

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV

Brayden Thomas Fostoria St. Wendelin

Nick Holman Fostoria St. Wendelin

Nate Schemine Mansfield St. Peter’s

Nathan Freshwater Mansfield St. Peter’s

James McClung Sandusky St. Mary’s

Everett Samstag Sandusky St. Mary’s

Dylan Filliater Fremont St. Joseph’s

Logan Black Fremont St. Joseph’s

Elisha Jessee Mansfield Christian

Ian Ernsberger Mansfield Christian

Logan Niswander Lucas

Logan Knipp Lucas

Chandler Gaskill Crestline

Ty Clark Crestline

Adam Flores North Baltimore

David Patterson North Baltimore

Eli Palmer Arcadia

Tristan Martinez Arcadia

Brandon Arbogast New Riegel

Cole Noftz New Riegel

Jaysen Sanders Monroeville

Gaven Eitle Monroeville

Connor Kennedy Tiffin Calvert

Jaron Gase Tiffin Calvert

Isaiah Seidel South Central

COACH OF YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV

Gregg Hughes New Riegel