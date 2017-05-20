Wildcats claim second consecutive district title

On Saturday morning, every New London Wildcat accepted their role and came away with a district championship beating St. Paul 8-2 in the Division IV district final.

With Division I Kent State commit Ryan Lane unavailable to pitch after he tossed a complete game in the district semifinal, the Wildcats had to beat St. Paul without him on the mound; something they were unable to do in the regular season. Hamilton pointed to Dane Matthews to lead the Wildcats to victory. He did so with a complete game allowing two runs on 10 hits and striking out seven and doing his best Ryan Lane impression.

Before Saturday, the Flyers had never seen Matthews on the bump.

“I think it made a huge difference because they didn’t know what I had,” Matthews said. “I am mostly a fastball pitcher, but today I was able to change things up pretty well and keep things different. Everything was working for me today.”

Hamilton saw Matthews turn in his best game of the season.

“He did a great job today,” Hamilton said. “He was working the inside corner and had his curve going. Our defense was solid behind him and they hit a lot of balls right at us. They are a great hitting team. We can’t take anything away from St. Paul. I am proud to coach against them in the district final. We played a little bit better today.”

Not only did Matthews fill in his role as the No. 2 pitcher, but No. 9 batter Dylan Wallace came through in the clutch. He ended the day with two RBI including an RBI single in the sixth that sparked a 5-run inning to blow the game wide open.

“He did that in the first tournament game,” Hamilton said. “He is a guy who came up from JV to hit. Dylan can do one thing very well at this point in his career and that is hit the baseball. We have guys who can play defense very well, run very well and they come in and do that for us. None of these guys are complaining about their role in the game. If their role is to come in and run and put pressure on the team, they are willing to do that. We’ve had that two years in a row.”

Wallace just came to the plate looking to do his job.

“It meant a lot to me to be able to spark my team,” Wallace said. “It felt really good. I am so proud of this entire team. We deserved this. A lot of times, teams look over the No. 9 batter, but I think the bottom of the order has one of the most important roles on the team. I just wanted to get on so the top of the order could bring me in. I knew coming in Colton (Service) is a really good pitcher. I knew I had to do my job for my team and hit the baseball.”

After a the Wildcats and Flyers battled to a scoreless tie after one and a half innings on Friday night, the heavens opened up with a lightning display and a load of rain forcing the game to be pushed back to Saturday morning. New London wasted no time ushering in the new day in the bottom of the second getting on the board with a 1-0 lead after Peyton Wilson drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Matthews RBI double.

The Wildcats added two more in the fourth after Joe Christoph drew a walk and advanced to third on a Josh Hess single. After a throwing error, Christoph trotted home while Hess found himself on third. Wallace delivered the sacrifice fly to score Hess and the Wildcats were out to a 3-0 lead after the fourth.

St. Paul came back with a run in the sixth when Colton Service smashed a 2-out double and stole third a few pitches later. Brandon Saldusky ripped an RBI single bringing home Service and getting the Flyers on the board. But the Wildcats added five runs in the bottom of the sixth after Hess reached on a drop third strike with one out. Wallace added his second RBI on a single while Jake Gerlak reach on an error, Derek Smith and Lane each walked, Wilson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Keaton Houghtlen and Matthews delivered back-to-back RBI singles to make it 8-1.

The Flyers added a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Nick Lukasko, but it was too little, too late and the Wildcats went home with the championship.

“I think we were more mentally ready to play last night than we were today,” St. Paul coach Jim Carper said. “Today we were just not ready and it showed. At this point, we have to be ready to play every minute. Matthews threw strikes and he got ahead all day long. He did a great job and New London is a great baseball team. I am just glad this was a Firelands Conference showdown. This year goes to them.”

Hamilton didn’t see this type of a season in story for his Wildcats, but admits every player came together to achieve something special.

“It was one of those years where if you would have seen us at the beginning of the year, you would have thought we were a little league team,” Hamilton said. “We talked to the coaches and our best player and we were going to be happy with a .500 season. We had a lot of guys who do one or two things very well and they came in and did that. That is what made it a complete team effort.”

When asked when he realized his team would be able to get back to where it was a year ago, Hamilton responded with a surprising answer.

“Not until we won this game,” Hamilton said. “The one thing we really had going for us today was in the regular season series against St. Paul, we didn’t throw Dane. They hadn’t seen Dane and that was the advantage. When you face a pitcher twice, you should hit him better. We were going to keep the pressure up, run the bases and do whatever we could to muster up a few runs.”

The St. Paul Flyers end the season at 21-7 on the year winning their first Firelands Conference championship since 1985 and adding a district runner-up trophy to the already crowded case.

“We went to the well one too many times this year and we finally came up without water,” Carper said. “I am so proud of these guys and what they have accomplished this season. We achieved both of our goals of winning the Firelands Conference championship and advancing further than we did last year in the tournament. In my eyes, we had a very successful season. It has been a fun year.”

They say goodbye to two seniors in Owen Starcher and Colton Service. Starcher finished with two hits while Service added two including a double.

“These two seniors knew what our goals were and they made sure everyone stuck with it and we got it done,” Carper said. “I appreciate all of the work Owen and Colton did this year. They led the team with positivity.”

Saldusky added a pair of hits while Luke Carper, Kurt Maxwell and Noah Good each added one.

The Wildcats move on to the regional semifinal taking on Minster at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Patrick Henry High School. They are going in with Ryan Lane slated to start.

“If you look at our team, we hit about 150 points higher and score more runs when Ryan Lane is on the mound,” Hamilton said. “We have more confidence. That is a tribute to his leadership. Everyone on this team loves Ryan. He is not an arrogant player. He is the complete team player. I have had him for four years and I’ve ask him to play every position on the field besides catcher and he does it without complaint. He sets a great example for the rest of these kids.”

