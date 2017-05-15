Go Figure! | The best numbers from last week

This week’s Go Figure! is loaded with amazing individual performances and some history making team wins, plus a reader submitted number which always makes my day! So please, if you have one you would like to submit, shoot it my way. Heck, I will even give you the credit.

Lets get to it, here is this week’s Go Figure!

6

Submitted by Scott Scavuzzo

The number of Firelands Conference championships won by St. Paul High School during the 2016-17 prep sports season. The Flyers won the football, volleyball, boys golf, girls’ basketball, baseball and girls track championships this season. The historic year ties the mark for most FC championships won in in a single school year by a single school. The last time an FC school won six titles was in 1998-99 when Crestview did it. New London won six in 1995-96 and 1994-95 while Edison did the same thing in 1981-82.

3

Submitted by Scott Scavuzzo

Number of FC titles won by girls’ teams at St. Paul this season. The Lady Flyers join several other schools as the only 3-time FC champs in a singles school year.

32

Number of years between FC titles for St. Paul baseball who clinched at least a share of the title in a 4-3 win over Western Reserve on Saturday. The Flyers last won the FC in 1985.

17

Number of years between titles for the St. Paul girls’ track team who won the FC on Friday with a total of 141 points. The Lady Flyers last took home the FC title in 2000.

15

Number of member on the St. Paul girls track team making it on of the smallest in the FC. The Flyers had the girls track MVP in Lily Dowdell as she won the mile and two-mile race and was a part of the FC championship 4x800 and 4x400 teams.

4

Number of home runs hit by South Central’s Desiree Chill in the last week alone. She crushed a grand slam in a tournament game against Mansfield Christian, had two 2-run homers in a regular season game against Western Reserve and polished off an impressive week with a two-run blast on Saturday in a win over FC champ Crestview.

9

Number of consecutive sectional championships by Edison baseball after the Chargers and Clay Cooper no-hit Crestview last week to take home the title.

4

Number of Norwalk Truckers boys’ tennis players who advance to the district tournament after the doubles team of Damon Mohan and Austin Brown joined the doubles team of Andrew Herner and Jacob Coe as the only district qualifiers for the Truckers.

3

Number of shutouts tossed by Norwalk’s Bryson Harvey this season after he shutout Ashland on Saturday in a regular season contest held at Ashland University. He has given up just two earned runs all season long.

2

Number of FC titles for Western Reserve’s Victoria Ramage after she won the shot and discus titles during the FC meet last week. She was named field events MVP.

49-03

Distance Willard’s Nick Cofer tossed the shot put during Saturday’s Northern Ohio League track meet earning him the final NOL title in the event.

73

Number of years the Northern Ohio League was in existence before Saturday’s NOL track meet marked the official end of the NOL handing out the final championships in the storied history of the league.

135-09

Distance of the discus throw by Willard’s Josh Holida giving the Flashes two individual champions in the final NOL track meet.

1:49.51

Time it took Willard’s 4x200 team of Felicia Rosvanis, Niajha Walker, Lydia Wiers and Alyse Cok to complete the relay as they took home the NOL title in the event.

3

Number of area softball teams still in the tournament. Monroeville, Willard and Edison are all still alive and will be playing in the district tournament this week.

4

Number of area baseball teams still in the tournament. New London, St. Paul, Plymouth and Edison are all still alive and will be playing in the district tournament this week.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!