St. Paul captures first FC title in 32 years

Fast forward 32 years to the day, and state-ranked St. Paul (19-4, 11-2) clinched at least a share of the Firelands Conference title for the first time since 1985 — so long ago that the Hall of Famer Fisk was still an active All-Star player.

The Flyers — No. 8 in the latest Division IV state coaches poll — needed everything in the arsenal in Saturday's 4-3 win at Western Reserve. St. Paul pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to edge past the Roughriders (11-13, 6-8) — who beat St. Paul behind a no-hitter from Justin Studd on May 3.

St. Paul can clinch the title outright with a home win over Crestview on Tuesday in a rescheduled game. New London (17-7, 11-3) sits in second place, while a St. Paul loss forces a co-title.

Following the game, emotions were running high in the Flyer dugout. Some high five’s, hugs, selfies and cheers were shared. No one was more emotional or reflective than longtime coach Jim Carper, who has been the coach for the past 17 years, and for 20-plus years over two stints as coach during the championship drought.

But Carper quickly deflected any credit, and instead praised the players for the win.

“I have nothing to do with what they have accomplished,” he said. “One hundred percent of the credit goes to those 11 players over there. Those guys love each other and play for one another. They don't point fingers, argue with each other, or any of those things that you see sometimes in team sports. They are all friends.

“It means a lot to the school and the community, because just think about it — three generations of players, fans, and coaches have not gotten to experience this,” he added. “That is huge for everyone involved. I am just some guy who fills out the card before the game. Beyond that, it is the players that deserve all the credit. They have worked really, really hard to accomplish something special.”

The game was tight from beginning to end, as St. Paul’s Colton Service and Western Reserve’s Steven Hood fought to a stalemate on the mound. In the end though, it was Service’s bat that decided the game.

Kurt Maxwell scored the game’s first run on an RBI double off the bat of Luke Carper in the top of the first inning. Brayden Hood blasted a towering shot over the left field with a man on base (Matt Perkins) in the second inning.

To make matters worse, the Flyers stranded six runners to end the next three innings before Service nailed a line drive to right in the fifth for a triple that drove in Carper to tie the game at 2-2. Service later scored when Brandon Saldusky found a gap in the infield on a single of his own to regain the lead, 3-2.

After a throwing error by St. Paul allowed Perkins to score for Western Reserve in the fifth, the two teams entered the seventh inning all knotted up at 3-3.

The Flyers led off the seventh with the heart of their order leading off. After walking Nick Lukasko to begin the inning, Steven Hood was replaced on the mound after six solid innings by his brother, Brayden. After striking out one and walking one the scene was set.

With one out and two on, Service stepped into the batter’s box and drilled a go-ahead single that scored Lukasko and put St. Paul ahead for good. On in relief for Service, Luke Carper went on to calmly get the win, ending the game by inducing a ground ball for a 6-4-3 double play.

Service finished the day for St. Paul throwing 113 pitches over 5 1/3 innings, and struck out nine batters. He was 2 for 2 at the plate with the two RBIs and drew a pair of walks as well.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about the significance of this one over the past few days,” Service said. “I tried to stay calm and keep control of emotions while I was pitching. The team helped me get out of a few jams and really played well behind me, and that is why we won.”

Service said he was happy to get the win and was excited to share it with this group of players.

“It feels great to be a part of the team to finally get a championship,” Service said. “It is special, because we have all played together over the years at different points of our lives, and now we are the ones to put the school back on top. It’s a big accomplishment and we realize that. We aren’t done yet though. We really want to win it outright, and I think if we stay focused, we can do that when we play on Tuesday.”

Steven Hood finished his day for the Roughriders by throwing 125 pitches in six innings. He struck out nine and walked four. Brayden Hood led Western Reserve at the plate, ending 3 for 4 with the home run and two RBIs.

“We knew it was going to be a good one today, because if you pay attention we usually play them close,” Roughriders coach Josh Good said. “I am happy with what we have accomplished this year and I think we have finally put the Western Reserve program back on the map.

“And while we will miss our seniors next year and thank them for helping the team grow, I think we will keep getting better,” he added. “We will take a few weeks off and then be right back into summer ball.”

After Tuesday's game with Crestview, the Flyers face a third matchup with FC foe Plymouth (18-6) in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Galion.

“These players really deserved this,” Carper said. “They worked as hard as they could and have taken instruction, never questioning anything we asked them to do. I am just happy to get to be a part of it and watch them. I am proud of every one of them.

“I thought Luke was as determined as he ever has been when we put him in a tough situation at the end there,” he added. “And as a father, I was proud to see him get them to ground into the double play to get the win. We aren’t done yet though. We hope to win the title outright, but will accept whatever the outcome is, because I know they will put forth the complete effort like we always talk about.”