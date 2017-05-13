Baseball Roundup | Truckers dominate Ashland

Norwalk 9, Ashland 0

ASHLAND — Norwalk Trucker Bryson Harvey was lights on on Saturday morning as the Truckers traveled to Ashland University to take on Ashland High School.

Harvey tossed a complete-game shutout allowing just four hits while striking out three.

The Truckers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a four-run second inning. Harvey got things started with a two-out single. After Chandler Baker reached on an error and a walk loaded the bases, Hayden Risner ripped a two-RBI single to get the Truckers on the board. Mitchell Perry’s ground ball was misplayed and two more Truckers scored a play later.

The Truckers picked up another run in the fifth after Jacob Roth singled to get the offense started. Ian Keefer, Blake Obringer and Harvey each drew walks as Harvey’s walk scored a run for an RBI.

Norwalk then added four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh. It was Roth again who got things started with a single. Keefer brought Roth around on an RBI double as he made the trip around the bases a batter later on an RBI single by Obringer. Harvey added a single and Leighton Battles was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back walks brought home two more runs making it 9-0 in favor of the Truckers.

Harvey led the way at the dish with three hits while Roth and Obringer added two hits each. Keefer, Baker and Risner added one hit each.

The Truckers improve to 17-6 on the season and wrap up the year with a road game at Tiffin on Wednesday.

Springfield 4, Plymouth 3

AKRON — The Plymouth Big Red got some extra playing time in preparation for the district tournament with a road game at Springfield on Saturday. The Big Red fell 4-3 despite a late comeback attempt.

The Big Red went scoreless through the first five innings but made things interesting with two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh before they ran out of gas.

The Big Red picked up six hits on the day led by Jerrett Miller with two. Anthony Montgomery, Austin Nester, Seth Bailey and Walker Elliott added hits for Plymouth. Bailey had two RBI while Montgomery added one.

Seth Bailey took the loss despite tossing four solid innings allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. Mitchell Chaffins allowed three runs in one inning while Miller tossed a scoreless innings striking out two.

Plymouth is back in action on Wednesday taking on St. Paul in the district semifinal tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Galion.