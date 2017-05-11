Baseball Roundup | Wildcats oust Trojans in sectional final

N. London 10, S. Central 6

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats took care of business on Thursday, holding off the Trojans in a Division IV sectional championship.

New London (17-7) did most of the damage in the third and fourth innings, in which they scored four and five runs, respectively to take a 9-1 lead. They added another run in the fifth inning.

Dylan Wallace and Parker Ruble led the offensive with a couple of hits each and two runs scored each, as Peyton Wilson chipped in a pair hits and two RBI.

Wilson also earned the victory on the mound, surrendering one earned run on three hits while striking out two.

Isaiah Seidel suffered the loss for South Central.

Plymouth 5, Col. Crawford 3

PLYMOUTH — Thursday night was a storybook ending for the Big Red in their Division IV sectional final win over the Eagles.

Down 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Plymouth awoke from their offensive slumber and scored four runs to take a two-run lead heading into the final frame.

Austin Nester recorded the win on the bump, allowing three earned runs on six hits, while fanning nine.

Offensively, the four batters in the Big Red lineup, Anthony Montgomery, Nester, Mitchell Chaffins and Seth Bailey all had a single and an RBI. Jarrett Miller added a couple of hits, including a double.