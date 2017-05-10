Cleveland Indians pitching prospect has racked up 50 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run

He didn't crack MLB.com's ranking of the 30 best prospects in the Indians' system. A quick search for his name on Baseball America's site returns eight results, none of which gives Pannone much attention.

Well, he's demanding some consideration now. Pannone has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 25, 2016, a stretch of 50 2/3 innings.

The 23-year-old has produced six sterling starts this season. Take a look at the numbers.

Innings: 33 1/3

Hits allowed: 13

Walks: 10

Strikeouts: 45

He made his debut for Double-A Akron on Monday following a promotion from High-A Lynchburg. The new surroundings didn't seem to phase him, as he logged 5 2/3 scoreless frames.

Pannone doesn't possess overpowering stuff; his fastball typically clocks in in the low 90s. He has, however, averaged more than a strikeout per inning during parts of five minor-league seasons.

"Our pitching staff would say that a lot of the positive qualities that we're seeing can be directly tied to the work Tom put into his delivery," said James Harris, the Indians' directory of player development. "He has always had some deceptive qualities to his fastball and has worked very hard to refine it. The success he is seeing is directly tied to work he has put in over the last year."

The Indians selected Pannone in the ninth round of the 2013 amateur draft out of the University of Southern Nevada. In 83 minor-league appearances, he owns a 3.19 ERA, with only 270 hits and 21 home runs allowed in 343 2/3 innings.

Goody Two Shoes: Speaking of scoreless streaks, Tribe reliever Nick Goody has racked up 10 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. He pitched a scoreless ninth in Cleveland's 6-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Goody has limited the opposition to four hits and three walks and he has tallied 10 strikeouts. The right-hander started the season with 10 strikeouts in 4 1/3 scoreless frames for Triple-A Columbus.

