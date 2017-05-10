Cleveland Indians' catcher Yan Gomes finally getting his mind and swing right

For the last two seasons the box has owned Gomes. Not only was he dealing with knee, shoulder and hand injuries, he was trying to end a slump with every swing of the bat.

In his last 14 games this season, Gomes is acting more like he owns the batter's box. On Tuesday night, he went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in the eighth inning to turn a 3-0 lead into a 6-0 runaway victory for the Indians over Toronto at Rogers Centre.

"It comes to the point of going up there and owning the box," said Gomes, who is hitting .378 (14-for-37) since April 17, "and making sure you come out of this with a good at-bat no matter what happens.

"I think that's helped a lot mentally. Now it's just a matter of winning ballgames and having competitive at-bats."

Gomes singled in fifth inning, but his three-run homer looked a lot like the Gomes of 2014, who won the AL Silver Slugger award for catchers with 21 homers and 74 RB. Gomes, with two out in the eighth, hit a pitch down in the strike zone from lefty Aaron Loup for his second homer of the season.

"I think he's giving himself a chance more often," said manager Terry Francona. "He's taking better passes at the ball. Then tonight it looked like the Gomer or old. He got a pitch down (in the zone) and drove it out of the ballpark."

The power has faded from Gomes' game over the last two years. He hit 12 homers in 95 games in 2014 and nine in 74 games last year. Much of that can be attributed to the injuries Gomes suffered.

Will it return this year? It could if he can stay on the field. In the meantime, he's added something else to his game -- walks. Gomes has drawn nine walks in 23 games this year, including one Tuesday. Last year he drew nine walks for his 74-game season.

"It really comes down to a matter of if you're trying to get out of a funk with one swing, it's not going to happen," said Gomes. "You either try to create some good at-bats or good counts and sometimes those walks are going to show up. Who knows if they would have showed up last year the way I was going?"

Overall, Gomes is hitting .239 (16-for-67) with five RBI.

"The average isn't where he wants it to be yet," said Francona.

For the time being that's OK with Gomes.

"It was just a matter of getting my mind right," he said, concerning his new approach at the plate. "Once you see things going in a spiral it's harder to stop it. You have start trying to create good at-bats so when the situation comes up you're more relaxed and you can control yourself."

Said Lonnie Chisenhall, who doubled twice Tuesday, "Yan has been putting together great at-bats. When balls aren't dropping for you, it's important to find ways to grind out at-bats or find small ways to help the team win.

"I know he's gotten a sac-bunt or two down, drawn a few walks, seen a lot of pitches. When things aren't going great, he's done a good job of keeping his head up and fighting."

In Tuesday's win, Carlos Carrasco, Andrew Miller and Nick Goody combined on a four-hitter. Carrasco (4-2, 1.86) threw seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, no walks and three hits.

Gomes was behind the plate for the Indians second shutout in the last three days.

"I think this is about him being who he is," said Gomes, when asked about Carrasco. "We've all known he has the talent. He's putting it together.

"He's learned how to use some of his pitches to control the big blowout innings. "

Carrasco complimented Gomes for the game he called behind the plate. He said he shook him off maybe two or three times over 97 pitches.

"Gomer has been great," said Carrasco. "I think the key was I only shook him off maybe two or three times. I feel good about that. I think everyone is in a good spot."

Finally: Chisenhall left Tuesday's game with an bruised left index finger after a failed bunt attempt in the eighth. Test for a broken finger were negative.

