Baseball Roundup | Roughriders shut out Trojans in FC battle

W. Reserve 10, S. Central 0

COLLINS — The Roughriders had two pitchers combine to throw a shutout against the Trojans in Wednesday’s Firelands Conference contest.

Brayden Hood and Braeden Wright shut down the South Central offense, allowing just one hit in the game.

Hood earned the win, giving up one hit and fanning seven.

Evan Legg took the loss for the Trojans, giving up nine earned runs on nine hits and one punch out.

Justin Studd and Bailey Hahn each collected three hits for Western. Hahn drove in three runs and Studd added a pair. Wright added three RBI on one hit.

Ben Lamoreaux had South Central’s only hit.

Bucyrus 5, Willard 2

BUCYRUS — A four-run fourth inning for Bucyrus was enough to seal the win over the Crimson Flashes in Wednesday’s Division III sectional semifinal.

Alec Gardener suffered the loss for Willard, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits and three strikeouts.

Phil Bogner led the Flashes at the plate with a two-run home run. Josh Buerger hit a double and Derek Brubaker and Caleb Buerger each singled.

Division IV Sectional: South Central 10, Mansfield St. Peter’s 0

GREENWICH — The South Central Trojans post season continues as they took care of Mansfield St. Peter’s on Tuesday.

The Trojans got an impressive pitching performance going four innings with eight strikeouts and allowing no runs and no hits.

Offensively, the Trojans’ bats exploded collecting 15 hits on the evening. They scored four runs in the second, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth to end it as a run rule.

Josh Bonet, Simon Blair and Colten Felver each collected three hits a piece while Aaron Lamoreaux added two. Seidel, Ben Lamoreaux, Gatlin Dapore and Andrew Madison each added a hit. Bonet and Blair had doubles while Madison made the trip around the bases for a triple. Bonet and Blair had two RBI each while Seidel, Aaron Lamoreaux and Owen Keysor had one RBI each.

The Trojans move on in the tournament traveling to New London on Thursday.