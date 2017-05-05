What sporting event will you be at this week? Here is the Reflector Sports Schedule

Baseball
New London at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Oak Harbor at Edison, 4:45 p.m.
Western Reserve at South Central, 5 p.m.
Crestview at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Softball
Oak Harbor at Edison, 4:45 p.m.
Crestview at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Mansfield Christian at South Central, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Western Reserve at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: St. Peter at New London, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: St. Paul at Seneca East, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Oak Harbor at Edison
Tuesday 5/9
Baseball
Plymouth at New London, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Norwalk at Sandusky, 5 p.m.
Shelby at Willard, 4:30 p.m.
Edison at Port Clinton
Division IV Sectional: St. Peter at South Central, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Monroeville at Buckeye Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Plymouth at New London, 5 p.m.
South Central at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Monroeville at Crestview, 5 p.m.
Shelby at Willard, 4:30 p.m.
Division II Sectional: Ontario at Norwalk, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Edison at Ashland
Wednesday 5/10
Baseball
Division II Sectional: Perkins at Norwalk, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional: Willard at Bucyrus, 5 p.m.
South Central at Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Softball
Edison at Port Clinton
St. Paul at Mapleton, 5 p.m.
Track
Firelands Conference Meet at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday 5/11
Baseball
Division IV Sectional: South Central or St. Peter at New London 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Colonel Crawford or Lucas at Plymouth 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Buckeye Central or Monroeville at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Softball
Division IV Sectional: South Central or Mansfield Christian at Monroeville, 5 p.m.
Division IV Sectional: Mohawk or Buckeye Central vs Plymouth or Western Reserve, 5 p.m.
Friday 5/12
Baseball
Division II Sectional: Norwalk or Perkins vs Lexington or Upper Sandusky, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional: Crestview at Edison, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional: Western Reserve at Galion, 5 p.m.
Softball
Division III Sectional: Wynford at Edison, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional: Willard at Crestview, 5 p.m.
Division II Sectional: Norwalk or Ontario at Bellevue, 5 p.m.
Western Reserve at South Central, 5 p.m.
Mapleton at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Track
Firelands Conference Meet at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.
Sandusky Bay Conference Meet at Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 5/13
Baseball
St. Paul at Western Reserve DH, 11 a.m.
Softball
St. Paul at Western Reserve DH, 11 a.m.
Track
Northern Ohio League Meet at Norwalk, 9 a.m.