Lefty Grove League hosting clinics

Saturday, May 13, a scorekeepers’ clinic for those interested in scorekeeping Lefty Grove games this season will be held in the picnic table area at the V. F. W. on Milan Avenue.

The clinic will begin at 10:00 A. M. Those people who score kept last season should also plan on attending this clinic. You must be at least 13 years old to attend. Adults are invited to attend as well.

Scorekeeping is a paid position. If you have any questions please contact league secretary Bruce Kijowski at 706-5151.

LEFTY GROVE UMPIRES’ CLINIC

Saturday, May 13, an umpires’ clinic for those interested in umpiring Lefty Grove games this season will be held beginning at 12 P.M. Plan on meeting in the picnic table area at the V.F.W. on Milan Avenue.

Participants must be at least 14 years old. Adults are invited to attend as well.

Umpiring is a paid position. If you have any questions please contact league secretary Bruce Kijowski at 706-5151.