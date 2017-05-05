Last-place Royals offer Cleveland Indians a cautionary tale about capitalizing on a championship opportunity

Return to the World Series, conquer the National League representative and soak the streets of Cleveland with the champagne that has rested on ice since 1948.

The mimicking of Kansas City's franchise ought to stop there.

Only 18 months have passed since the Royals hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy. The faint stench of a late-night soiree still lingers at 1 Royal Way. And yet, that celebration serves as little more than a distant memory, as the Royals own baseball's second-worst record (9-18).

Injuries to a slew of core players derailed the Royals' 2016 campaign. The tragic death of young pitcher Yordano Ventura dealt the organization an unthinkable blow.

Over time -- not a long time -- the club's contention window slammed shut.

Now, the outlook is as bleak as it was bright just two short years ago. The Royals own baseball's most inept offense, with a team batting average of .212 and a team OPS of .610. Essentially, Kansas City, as a team, is hitting like a Tribe catcher.

The list of the club's impending free agents dampens the forecast even more. First baseman Eric Hosmer, center fielder Lorenzo Cain, third baseman Mike Moustakas and shortstop Alcides Escobar -- four key pieces from the team's World Series triumph -- can all hit the market this winter. These aren't irreplaceable parts, but for a team that operates with a conservative payroll, it's a daunting task.

That could force the front office to initiate an early-summer fire sale. And it could serve as the defining moment of closure to a short-lived, albeit fruitful, run of success for the Kansas City franchise.

It's a swift fall from grace after an unprecedented ascent. The Royals hadn't sniffed the postseason in 30 years before they caught fire in October 2015 and reached Game 7 of the Fall Classic.

They fell short against a veteran-laden San Francisco club, but they returned with a vengeance a year later and captured the hardware.

That's the same route the Indians aim to travel after a Game 7 letdown against the Cubs. The Royals have scripted a cautionary tale, however, about the significance of capitalizing on every opportunity.

Kansas City exceeded all projections in 2015, especially after requiring a momentous comeback just to avoid elimination in the American League Wild Card Game. The next year, with heightened expectations, they delivered. It looks as though that was their last chance to do so with this group.

The Indians' window might not close as quickly, but they also might not encounter a better opportunity to win than in 2017. With the rotation in place through 2020 and Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Encarnacion and Jason Kipnis locked up for at least a few years, most of the core will remain intact. But Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Michael Brantley can all test the free-agent waters after next season. Carlos Santana is headed that way this winter.

And, more than anything, the Royals have demonstrated that a team's course can change in an instant. Capitalize while you can. Kansas City will always have its 2015 banner.

