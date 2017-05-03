The numbers suggest Miguel Cabrera-Corey Kluber isn't a fair fight

There are very few pitchers who have dodged Cabrera's wrath. Oddly enough, former Indians hurlers Derek Lowe, Brett Myers and Gavin Floyd turned him from conqueror to commoner.

Cabrera's numbers against just about anyone else -- hey, Ryan Madson, what's the secret to keeping him to four singles in 29 at-bats? -- are gaudy.

Miguel Cabrera is from a different planet, and he might as well hand his keys to Corey Kluber to park his UFO.

The following slash line is not safe for work.

Cabrera vs. Kluber, 53 plate appearances: .442/.473/.846

The Tigers' lineup regained its pulse after Cabrera returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. He promptly smacked a two-run homer to left field to create some distance between Detroit and Cleveland. Kluber lasted only a few more batters before his ailing back tapped out. (No, Kluber didn't aggravate the back injury by turning around to watch Cabrera's homer sail toward the seats.)

Kluber wasn't sharp or effective on Tuesday, but his pitch to Cabrera sailed out of the strike zone and toward the slugger's torso. How Cabrera brought in his hands, positioned his bat properly and wielded enough power to launch it over the left-field fence should be added to the list of the world's greatest mysteries.

"There's a reason he's probably the best hitter of our generation," Kluber said. "It was a good pitch. ... You've just got to tip your hat to him. He's a good hitter for a reason."

A few weeks ago, Cabrera took exception to a high-and-tight offering from Trevor Bauer at Progressive Field. Cabrera later took Bauer deep.

After the game, Bauer said: "He can't hit the pitch in. You throw in there and it doesn't get called a strike, or he check swings or takes a full swing and it gets called a ball and he gets upset or -- I don't know. He's one of the best hitters in the game, so he gets a lot of those calls."

Well, Cabrera turned on Kluber's inside fastball for the 450th homer of his career. Six of those have come at Kluber's expense.

Cabrera can indeed hit the inside pitch. He can hit it against the best hurlers the league has to offer. If he has weaknesses at the plate, no pitchers have exposed them in Cabrera's 15 seasons in the majors.

The Indians have learned that better than anyone since Cabrera relocated to the American League Central a decade ago. Prior to Tuesday's affair, Cabrera owned a .350/.426/.608 clip against the Indians, with 35 doubles, 43 homers and 147 RBI in 168 games.

Kluber has plenty of company, too. Take a glance at Cabrera's numbers against some other respected pitchers.

Carlos Carrasco has kept Cabrera in check (.763 OPS). Bauer (1.045 OPS) and Josh Tomlin (.968 OPS), on the other hand, have not.

Cabrera makes nearly every pitcher appear mortal, though, especially those who sport Tribe uniforms. Kluber took his lumps again on Tuesday night.

