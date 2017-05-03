Baseball Roundup | Western's Studd throw no-hitter to shock Flyers

Western Reserve 5, St. Paul 1

The Western Reserve Roughriders just became the New London Wildcats’ best friends.

Western shocked the St. Paul Flyers 5-1 on Wednesday thanks to a pitching masterpiece by senior Justin Studd who tossed a complete game no-hitter to help the Roughriders pull off the upset.

The Roughriders started the game off scoring one in the top of the first and another in the second to own a 2-0 lead. They added another in the fourth and two more in the sixth to own a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Flyers got on the board in the sixth after Owen Starcher drew a lead off walk followed by a Gavin Starcher walk giving the Flyers runners on first and second with no outs. After a fielder’s choice by Nick Lukasko, the Flyers had runners on the corners with one out. Kurt Maxwell’s grounder to short was misplayed scoring Owen Starcher on an error.

Western collected 13 hits on the night led by Matt Perkins with three, Studd, Tylor Priddy and Devin Good with two a piece and Bailey Hahn, Brayden Hood, Stephan Hood and Braeden Wright added one a piece. Studd, Hahn, Perkins, Stephan Hood and Braeden Hood all had one RBI each offensively.

To go with his no-hitter, Studd struck out seven batters while walking four and allowing an unearned run.

Nick Lukasko took the loss for St. Paul tossing five innings and allowing five runs on 13 hits while striking out four and walking four.

Norwalk 10, Oak Harbor 0

Mitchell Perry didn't allow a single run as Truckers defeated the Rockets on Wednesday.

Leading 6-0 going into the sixth inning, Norwalk tallied four runs to cut the game short and take the win.

Perry allowed just two hits in the non-league contest. He struck out five batters.

The Truckers brought the lumber, totaling 13 hits. Blake Obringer and Bryson Harvey both had three hits and an RBI, as Ian Keefer notched two hits and two RBI and Jacob Roth had three hits and drove in two batters.

Edison 2, Perkins 0

MILAN — The Chargers scored just two runs in Wednesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference contest against the Pirates, but as it turned out, that was enough to claim the win.

Clay Cooper (6-1) earned the win on the bump, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Dalton Burns had a single and an RBI, while Cam Perdue also drove in a run. Nick Frederick singled twice and Bryce Roberts added a double for Edison (11-10, 7-4)

Plymouth 4, Crestline 0

PLYMOUTH — Jarrett Miller’s game-high two RBI was more than enough in Wednesday’s non-conference game against the Bulldogs.

T.J. Lane pitched the win for the Big Red, fanning five.

Miller and A.J. Hammann each had two hits for the Plymouth offense. Seth Bailey added an RBI.

S. Central 3, Crestview 1

GREENWICH — The Trojans edged the Cougars in a Firelands Conference match on Wednesday.

Owen Keysor earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out one. Isaiah Seidel picked up the save, walking two.

Andrew Madison collected two hits for South Central (7-11), as Ben Lamoreaux and Gatlin Dapore each added a hit. Simon Blair notched an RBI.

Mapleton 2, N. London 1

NANKIN — The Mounties got the best of the Wildcat offense, allowing just two hits in a low-scoring affair.

Dane Mathews took the loss, striking out five and surrendering no earned runs.

Peyton Wilson had a double for New London (15-6, 10-2), while Parker Ruble singled.