Baseball, softball teams learn tourney trail

After baseball and softball coaches during the annual seed meeting on Sunday, local teams finally got a look at the road to a district championship and that road runs straight through Huron County.

In all, 10 area teams will host sectional games and a possible eight more could host sectional championship game depending on the outcomes of other contests around the area. With the brackets set, lets take a look at who, when and where your favorite teams will be playing in the post season.

In the Division II baseball Heidelberg District, the Norwalk Truckers picked up the No. 5 seed and will host Perkins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. The Truckers went into the draw with a 12-5 record earning the No. 5 seed just below No. 1 Shelby, No. 2 Vermilion, No. 3 Bellevue and No. 4 Lexington. With a Truckers’ win, they will take on the winner of Lexington and Upper Sandusky in the sectional championship game at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at a site to be determined.

In the Division II softball Milan District, the Norwalk Lady Truckers earned the No. 7 seed and will take on a familiar foe in Ontario at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the sectional semifinal. With a Lady Truckers win, they will get another crack at another Northern Ohio League foe in Bellevue for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 in Bellevue.

In the Division III baseball Shelby District, the Edison Chargers earned the No. 4 overall seed in the district and earned a bye in the first round. They will take on No. 5 seed Crestview, who also earned a first-round bye, at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Edison High School. The Chargers earned the No. 4 seed behind top-seeded Seneca East, No. 2 seed Clear Fork and No. 3 seed Galion.

The Western Reserve Roughriders picked up the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye and will travel to Galion at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to play for a sectional title. The Willard Flashes took the No. 10 seed in the district and will travel to Bucyrus at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for a chance to play for a sectional championship.

In the Division III softball Lexington District, the Edison Lady Chargers took the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye. They will take on No. 7 seed Wynford at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 in Milan for a sectional championship. The Willard Lady Flashes picked up the No. 6 seed and also a first-round bye. They will travel to Crestview at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to take on the Lady Cougars for a sectional title.

In the Division IV baseball Galion District, the New London Wildcats earned to No. 1 overall seed. In the district, the Top 3 seeds were all teams from the Firelands Conference as St. Paul took No. 2 and Plymouth picked up the No. 3 seed. All three teams earned first round byes and will host their sectional championship games at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

New London will play the winner of South Central and Mansfield St. Peter. South Central took the No. 7 seed in the district and will host Mansfield St. Peter at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the sectional semifinal. St. Paul will take on the winner of Buckeye Central and Monroeville. The Eagles took the No. 10 seed and will travel to New Washington for the sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Plymouth hosts the winner of Colonel Crawford and Lucas.

In the Division IV softball Shelby District, the Monroeville Lady Eagles picked up the No. 2 seed after their impressive season thus far. The Lady Eagles earned a first-round bye. Monroeville will host the sectional championship game against the winner of South Central and Mansfield Christian. The Lady Trojans earned the No. 7 seen and will host the No. 10 seed Lady Flames at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

The Plymouth Lady Big Red and Western Reserve Lady Roughriders will tangle in the opening round of the sectional tournament with the Big Red hosting their 5 p.m. showdown on Monday, May 8. The winner of that contest will face the winner of Buckeye Central and Mohawk in the sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at a site to be determined.

The New London Lady Wildcats picked up the No. 6 seed in the tournament and will host Mansfield St. Peter at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the sectional semifinal. With a Lady Cats win, they have a potential matchup with No. 1 seed Lucas waiting for them. That game would take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Lucas.

Finally, to round out the Division IV softball Shelby District, the St. Paul Lady Flyers came away with the No. 12 seed and will take on Seneca East at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in Attica.

