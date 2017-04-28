Jake's Take | How open is the Indians' championship window?

At 34-years old, Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Martinez are the two oldest players on the roster. At 23, Francisco Lindor is the youngest. The Tribe has four pitchers at 32, Josh Tomlin, Andrew Miller, Boone Logan and Dan Otero. The only players not under control through the 2018 season are Bryan Shaw, Austin Jackson and Carlos Santana. The Indians have a team option on Lindor that they are more likely to pick up as the Browns are at a losing season.

Which begs the question, how open is the Cleveland Indians’ championship window?

I am not took worried about 2017 or 2018, although if Santana does leave for greener, money filled pastures, it would certainly hurt losing a guy with a .333 on base percentage. But the talent level will still be there, even though I would much rather have him on my team.

He penned a letter to the City of Cleveland a couple of weeks ago that made it seem like he is never going to leave. Like he was going to retire a Cleveland Indian. Or was he just softening us up for a departure? Only time will tell that, but it would be a heartbreaker to see him go.

Then there is Lindor. Reportedly, he was offered a huge extension worth about $100 million. Supposedly he turned that down. Im not sure how much of all of that is true, but it seems he loves playing in Cleveland and loves his teammates. But what does he have to gain signing an extension now? It isn’t like he is a Jose Ramirez type where he had one amazing season and a start to another so why not sign and take the money now? He can hold out and demand a contract that could make him the highest paid shortstop in MLB history.

And that will not likely come from the Indians.

Is that where the championship window opens and closes? In 2019? With Lindor?

There is no doubt, yes even at 23, Lindor is the heartbeat of the Indians. He is hitting .315 and, even though it is not really his game, is tied for the team lead with five homers with Ramirez. Yes, even at 23.

The future of the Cleveland Indians is Lindor. Jason Kipnis, Ramirez, that entire pitching staff and Michael Brantley are great, but 10 years down the road, it is still Lindor who runs things.

If the unthinkable, but likely, happens and Lindor takes off for a very rich contract, do you count the Indians out?

It is tough to say the loss of a single player dooms a team for years to come, especially a team as well-built as the Indians. Right now, the Indians have three every-day players hitting more than .300. Throw in Lonnie Chisenhall and you get four; toss in Austin Jackson and you almost have five.

Is life after Lindor really that bleak? Maybe not.

But is 2019 still the year? Brantley also becomes an unrestricted free agent. With him not missing a beat coming back from shoulder surgery, he could fetch a nice payday depending on how 2018 goes.

If that isn’t enough to worry you, take a look at the bullpen that won the Indians so many games. Andrew Miller, Boone Logan and Cody Allen are all unrestricted free agents in 2019. It is going to take some deep pockets to keep Lindor, Brantley, Miller, Boone and Allen.

But can the Indians afford to keep the band together?

Unless the Indians front office can work some very incredible magic, the Indians championship window looks to be open this season and in 2018, if they cannot find the money to keep these guys around.

Or maybe Santana is really expressing how much he loves the city. And maybe, just maybe, everyone else will follow suit and stick around Cleveland to do something special.

Maybe.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333