Baseball Roundup | Edison blanks Tigers for SBC win

Edison 3, Huron 0

MILAN — A three-run second inning proved to be the difference in Friday’s SBC matchup, giving Edison all it needed to pull off the win.

Clay Cooper improved to 5-1 on the season, allowing just three hits while fanning 11 in a complete game effort.

Braden Ehrhardt paced the Chargers (10-10, 6-4) at the dish with two singles and an RBI, while Mason Hall and Dalton Burns also had an RBI.

Plymouth 9, B. River 4

PLYMOUTH — After going down 4-2, the Big Red responded by going on a 7-0 run and taking a win.

Seth Bailey earned the win on the bump, giving up four earned runs on six hits and six K’s.

Bailey doubled twice, bringing home four runs, while Anthony Montgomery singled once and doubled twice plating three runs.

Keystone 7, N. London 6, F/8

La GRANGE — Although New London was able to go up 6-4 in the seventh inning, Keystone scored two runs in the seventh and added another in the eighth to keep the Red and Black at bay.

Dane Matthews took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three K’s.

Joe Christoph had three hits and an RBI, followed by Keaton Houghtlon with a pair of doubles and a couple of RBI and Ryan Lane doubled and plated two runs.