St. Paul hangs on for key FC split with Wildcats

Jim Carper has been in the St. Paul dugout long enough to be frank.

And the finish to Wednesday's huge Firelands Conference game against New London — featuring two state-ranked Division IV teams, was one that in the past — some of his Flyer teams probably don't hang on to win.

But St. Paul (14-3, 8-1) survived a bases loaded, one-out jam by the Wildcats (14-4, 9-1) in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 win at Ike Lierdorff Field in Norwalk to even up the FC race in the loss column between the two teams.

New London — ranked No. 22 in the state coaches poll — had trailed 6-0 through four innings, but made the No. 6-ranked Flyers work for the win.

It was just a year ago that after losing to the Wildcats, the Flyers returned the next day to take a 5-1 lead, but let it slip away and lost the game (6-5) and were essentially out of the FC race. On Tuesday, the Wildcats won, 6-1, but St. Paul responded Wednesday by holding on.

“They finished off a game against a very good team,” said Carper, in his 18th season as head coach. “That's kind of the difference between this year and last season. These guys, they really don't like to lose. They're out there across the white line, and they're out there to win. They usually put forth the effort that is needed.”

St. Paul pitcher Nick Lukasko had a shutout through four innings, but a two-out, two-run double by Jake Gerlak put the Wildcats on the board, 6-2. Ryan Lane, the Kent State recruit who shut down the Flyers in Tuesday's win, then connected on a deep solo home run to lead off the top of the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Lukasko had two more batters reach after Lane's homer, but he got out of the jam to keep the lead at three runs.

In the top of the seventh, Josh Hess led off with a single, but was forced out on a fielder's choice at second base. Derek Smith then singled, and Lane was hit by a pitch to loaded the bases with one out.

Luke Carper then was brought on in relief of Lukasko, but walked Peyton Wilson after a 7-pitch at bat to force in a run and make it 6-4.

But Carper got Dane Matthews to pop out in foul territory behind the third base line — and a medium deep fly out to right off the bat of Joe Christoph sealed the win for St. Paul.

“The main thing I told them was, you never want to get comfortable against a good team — but don't panic, either,” Jim Carper said of his late-inning mound visits. “If something doesn't go your way, or you make a mistake, forget it. We showed a lot of resiliency tonight,”

Lukasko allowed four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings for the win.

“Lukasko was totally in control and kept us in the game,” Carper said. “He was responsible for 80 percent of the win pitching wise. Nick did a good job of keeping the ball down.”

Lukasko is just happy to get the W.

“It was just good to get the win, one that we obviously needed to stay in the race,” he said. “I was able to hit my spots for most of the game, but at the end there, I just kind of lost it a little bit. But Luke did a great job of coming in and saving it.”

Wilson started for New London and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Luke Carper led off the bottom of the second with a walk, and despite striking out, Brandon Saldusky reached first base on a passed ball. With runners at second and third with two outs, Aidan Fisher hit a two-run single for the first runs of the game.

In the bottom of the third, the Flyers added three more. Lukasko and Kurt Maxwell opened the inning with singles, and Carper had an RBI single to make it a 3-0 lead. Saldusky reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Wilson got a fielder's choice out at home for the second out, but then Fisher came through again with another hit, and an error allowed a second run to come around and score for a 5-0 lead.

Lukasko singled and Carper added an RBI double in the fourth for the 6-0 lead.

“We came up a hit short it seemed,” New London coach Tony Hamilton said. “But hey, I told the guys it's not often you come back from six runs down with a chance to tie against a good team. But they battled and gave themselves a chance.

“I'm really proud of the way they competed today,” he added. “Peyton made two bad pitches, really. But I'm not disappointed in anyone. When we go in to compete with young guys, we take what we get. We can't expect them to play like veterans. If someone makes a mistake, we have to pick them back up.”

Hamilton said by splitting with St. Paul, the Wildcats did what they had to do — just not what they wanted to do.

“St. Paul is a deeper team than we are,” he said. “We have a couple key positions where we're a little more talented than they are, but the overall depth is greater with them. They are a good team that slaps the ball hard. They have good pitching and defense, and don't walk a lot of batters.

“I knew we were going to have to compete with them, and hopefully we both get top-seeded in the tournament together,” Hamilton added. “These were fun games, and I have all the respect for them, they played well. They did everything they had to do to win, and we did everything we could and just came up a hit or two short, so congratulations to them.”