Sports Force Parks to host All-Star games

SANDUSKY — Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center is going to showcase some of the best area baseball and softball players this summer.

The new facility on Cleveland Road announced the first of its All-Star Series: Erie County vs. Huron County All-Star baseball and softball games set for 6 p.m. on June 13.

The Erie County team will feature players from Bellevue, Edison, Huron, Margaretta, Perkins, Sandusky, St. Mary Central Catholic and Vermilion. The Huron County contingent includes Monroeville, New London, Norwalk, Plymouth, South Central, St. Paul, Willard and Western Reserve.

Two players from each school will make up a 16-man roster, with players from any grade eligible to play in the game.

The head coaches for the baseball game will be Vermilion’s Jeff Keck (Erie) and Norwalk’s Wes Douglas (Huron). The softball game coaches will be Sandusky’s Tom Garard (Erie) and Monroeville’s Abe Helmstetter (Monroeville).

The games will be nine innings in length, assuring all the players get into the game with no restrictions.

The sports staff at the Sandusky Register (Erie) and Norwalk Reflector (Huron) will work with area coaches to select the rosters. Players for the teams will be selected by May 17.

Each player will be given a dri-fit shirt to wear in the game, and a player ‘swag’ bag as well.

Sports Force Parks General Manager Scott Henrichsen said the facility plans to expand the All-Star Series beyond baseball and softball.

“We are putting it together to include baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and potentially other sports to highlight the local high school athletes and coaches while giving them the opportunity to come play in a relaxed environment,” Henrichsen said. “We hope to have a lot of local support for these players and coaches from the students, local residents and businesses.”

Henrichsen also added Sports Force is hoping the games are successful to the point where college coaches will attend to potentially recruit players.

“Our goal is to put on a top notch event, allow these players to showcase their skills and have fun doing it,” Henrichsen said. “We hope to attract college coaches who might be looking to fill a spot or two on next year’s roster.”