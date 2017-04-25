Baseball Roundup | Eagles win it in extras

Bellevue 8, Norwalk 2

The Norwalk Truckers saw the Bellevue Redmen grab an early lead and hold on to it in a Northern Ohio League contest on Tuesday.

Bellevue jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after the top of the first but the Truckers got one back in the home half to trail just 4-1. But Bellevue put together a 3-run fourth inning to build an even bigger lead. Norwalk and Bellevue traded runs in the sixth making it an 8-2 win for the Redmen.

The Truckers mustered just three hits on the evening. Ian Keefer, Mitchell Perry and Jacob Roth all added hits with Keefer’s being a double. Roth drove home Keefer with an RBI single for the only RBI of the night for Norwalk.

Blake Obringer took the loss despite pitching an impressive four innings. He allowed just four hits and only three earned runs as the Truckers committed three errors behind him leading to a total of seven runs. He struck out three.

The Truckers fall to 10-5 on the year and face Willard on back-to-back days.

Plymouth 13, South Central 1 F/5

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Big Red picked up an impressive Firelands Conference win over South Central on Tuesday evening winning via run-rule 13-1 in five innings.

Plymouth jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after the first and put up four more in the third and eight more in the fourth to take home the win. South Central scored once in the fourth to avoid being shut out.

The Big Red had just six hits on the evening as they drew 12 walks. Mitchell Chaffins and Seth Bailey led the way with two hits each. Chaffins had a triple. Logan Myers and AJ Hamman each contributed with a hit. Bailey led the way with three RBI with Anthony Montgomery and Myers added two a piece.

The Trojans collected three hits on the evening. Isaiah Seidel had a pair of hits including a double and Josh Bonet added the other hit. Bonet also had the only RBI for South Central.

Austin Nester threw five strong innings allowing a run on three hits and striking out five and not walking a batter.

The Big Red improve to 11-4 on the season and travels to South Central on Wednesday.

The Trojans fall to 5-10 on the year.

Monroevill 7, Mapleton 5 F/8

NANKIN — The Monroeville Eagles needed extra innings to put away the Mapleton Mounties on Tuesday evening for the Firelands Conference win.

The Eagles jumped out quit with a 1-0 lead after the top of the first, but Mapleton took over the lead in the home half 2-1. The Mounties went on to score a run in each of the next three innings to take a commanding 5-1 lead into the fifth. The Eagles then broke out the bats grabbing three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to tie it up and take it into extras.

Gage Blackford played hero with a 2-RBI double in the top of the eighth to give the Eagles the lead and eventually the win.

The Eagles collected 10 hits on the evening led by Austin Hanlon, Gage Blackford and Jaysen Sanders with two a piece. Noah Cleary, Carson Hauler, Logan Clouse and Gavin Eitle added the other hits for the Eagles. Blackford had three RBI while Hanlon added two and Clouse had one. Cleary had a triple and Blackford and Clouse had doubles.

Blckford picked up the win on the mound tossing four scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out one.

The Eagles improve to 7-10 on the season and take on Mapleton at home on Wednesday.

Crestview 4, Western Reserve 0

COLLINS — The Western Reserve Roughriders were shutout on Tuesday by Crestview as Western suffered its second Firelands Conference defeat in as many days.