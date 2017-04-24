One bad inning brings the Cleveland Indians' 5-game winning streak to quick end against White Sox

It went against the Indians and Danny Salazar in a big way as their five-game winning streak came to an end in a 6-2 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox, held scoreless by Indians pitching for 19 straight innings, scored three times in the first for a lead they never lost. That Chicago had left-hander Derek Holland on the mound, a pitcher the Indians rarfely beat, played a role as well.

Salazar (1-2, 4.37) was hurt by right fielder Abraham Almonte's error and his own wildness. As usual Salazar struck out a lot of batters (nine) and as usual they proved to be more window dressing than substance.

Tim Anderson opened the inning with a double and Tyler Saladino moved him to third with a single to left. Melky Cabrera's sacrifice fly made it 1-0 as the crowd cheered after the White Sox had been shut out on consecutive three-hitters by the Indians on Friday and Saturday nights.

Jose Abreu kept the inning going with a single to right. Almonte charged the ball, stopped and had it skip by him as Saladino scored from first and Abreu finally came to rest at third.

Salazar walked Todd Frazier, but struck out Avisail Garcia, who came into the game hitting .379. It would have been nice if Salazar could have ended the inning right there, but he couldn't. Leury Garcia sent a 1-1 pitch into center field to score Abreu for a 3-0 lead. Salazar finally ended the inning by striking out Jacob May after he walked Omar Narvaez.

How inconsistent was Salazar on Sunday? After facing nine batters in the first, he struck out the side in order in the second.

Francisco Lindor made it 3-1 with a leadoff homer in the fourth off Holland. It was Lindor's fifth homer of the season, but Holland continued to frustrate the Indians. He retired three straight after Lindor's homer and in the next inning pitched himself out of a jam to ensure his second victory of the season against the Indians.

Austin Jackson opened the fifth with a double. Almonte followed with a walk and they advanced on a wild pitch. Holland came back to strike out Roberto Perez and Michael Martinez. He walked Carlos Santana to load the bases and struck out Lindor to protect the 3-1 lead.

Holland (2-2, 1.99) allowed one run in six innings. The Ohio native is 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA in his career against the Indians. This season, he's held them to one run in 12 innings for a 0.75 ERA.

"Against our right-handers, he threw his fastball in aggressively and off of that the breaking ball and change up," said manager Terry Francona. "He did pretty much the same thing he did the last time we saw him. He was a little more aggressive today with his fastball in and got us off the plate a little bit."

The rebuilding White Sox stretched the lead to 5-1 with runs in the fifth and sixth. Avisail Garcia doubled home Abreu in the fifth. In the sixth, Cabrera singled home Omar Narveaz for an unearned run following an error at first by Michael Martinez on a botched bunt play.

The Indians had a chance to get Narvaez at the plate. Perez took Brandon Guyer's throw from left field in front of the plate well before Narvaez scored, but he dropped the ball.

Chicago scored its final run in the eighth when Jacob May scored from second on Santana's error at first.

Salazar allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He is 0-2 against the White Sox this year with 20 strikeouts and six runs allowed in 11 innings.

After Lindor's homer, the Indians didn't score again until Lonnie Chisenhall crossed home plate on a wild pitch with two out in the ninth.

The pitches

Salazar threw 92 pitches, 65 (71 percent) for strikes. Holland threw 102 pitches, 61 (60 percent) for strikes.

Let's you and me talk

Salazar, with one out in the fifth, threw a pitch over Abreu's head and then hit him with his next pitch. Plate umpire Dan Belino came to the mound for a brief chat with Salazar.

Tough day

In Martinez's first start of the season, he struck out with one out in the fifth with runners on second and third. Then he committed an error at first base when he dropped Santana's underhand flip on a sacrifice bunt by May.

Martinez started at second because Jason Kipnis, who came off the disabled list on Friday, was given the day off.

The defense rests -- literally

The Indians have been playing good defense in the first month of the season, but you couldn't tell that Sunday as Almonte, Martinez and Santana made errors, Perez dropped a throw at home and there seemed to be a miscommunication between him and Martinez on Frazier's steal of second base in the seventh. Frazier was originally called out, but the White Sox challenged and the call was overturned.

They played Sunday like a team on the last day of a trip, looking forward to Monday's off day and the start of a home stand.

Overall, the Indians have played errorless baseball in 12 of their 18 games.

"We didn't finish plays and we kicked the ball around a little bit," said Francona. "It makes it a lot harder to win."

Thanks for coming

The Indians and White Sox drew 24,444 fans to Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday. First pitch was at 2:10 p.m. with a temperature of 65 degrees.

Next

The Indians, after an off day Monday, open a six-game home stand against Houston and Seattle. Houston visits for a three-game series starting Tuesday night at Progressive Field. The Indians are scheduled to start Josh Tomlin, Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber. Houston will start Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers and Mike Fiers.

Tuesday game will start at 6:10 p.m. SportsTime Ohio, WTAM/1100 and WMMS/FM 100.7 will carry the game.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.