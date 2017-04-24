Baseball Roundup | New London blasts Western, remains undefeated in FC

N. London 8, W. Reserve 1

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats jumped out to a great start in Monday’s Firelands Conference battle with the Roughriders.

Dane Matthews picked up the win on the mound for New London (13-3, 8-0), giving up only one run on five hits to go with six K’s. Bailey Hahn suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

On the offensive side for the ‘Cats, Matthews also led the team with three hits and an RBI, as Keaton Houghtlen also had a trio of hits, Joe Christoph added two RBI on a pair of sacrifice fly balls.

Justin Studd paced the ‘Rider offense with a single and an RBI. Brayden Hood, Stephen Hood, Payton Studd and Taylor Priddy all recorded singles.

New London is slated to host St. Paul (13-2, 7-0) today, as the two will battle for first place in the FC.

Vermilion 4, Edison 0

VERMILION — The Chargers just couldn’t get anything going offensively on Monday night.

Edison (9-9, 5-3) recorded just three hits in Monday’s Sandusky Bay Conference matchup with the Sailors. Nick Frederick, Cody Scott and Thomas Oeder all recorded singles.

Clay Cooper (4-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs while fanning six.

St. Paul 3, Crestview 1

OLIVESBURG — The Flyers remained perfect in the FC with a two-run win over the Cougars on Saturday.

Nick Lukasko pitched a gem, allowing just one hit in a complete game effort, throwing only 66 pitches.

Kurt Maxwell led the way at the dish with three hits, followed by Noah Good with two and Luke Carper had an RBI single.

The Flyers (13-2, 7-0) will play at New London tonight to determine who will take control of the FC.